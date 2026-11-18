When Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went down after four games, I ranked it as the biggest injury blow any team has suffered this season, which was saying a lot given all the injuries we've seen. As it turned out, Oklahoma City's barrage of injuries, Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana, Jaren Jackson Jr. in Utah, Paolo Banchero in Orlando, and now Stephen Curry with the Warriors have all turned out to be significantly more debilitating as Minnesota has gone 8-3 without Edwards.

How are they doing it? Let's take a look.

Elite defense

And by elite, we mean the best in the league. Minnesota is surrendering just 104 points per 100 possessions. Give Rudy Gobert his flowers, man. The Wolves' defensive rating drops to 97 points per 100 when he's on the court, while rising to 108.6 when he sits. That said, the Wolves have defenders everywhere you look and they are seriously tied together.

With their four regular starters on the floor (LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga and Gobert), Minnesota is registering a 92.0 defensive rating with a plus-20.5 net rating. But even when they go smaller and swap in Ayo Dosunmu for Gobert with the other three, the rating stays at 94.2 with a plus-16.2 net.

No matter the combination, if four of those five guys are on the court, the defense is no worse than 96.0. It's super impressive stuff, and so much for the idea that Ball is a defensive liability. Speaking of Ball ...

LaMelo Ball is a winner

The LaMelo effect is being felt in two places: Minnesota, of course, but also Charlotte, where the offense has plummeted from a 123.3 rating with Ball on the court last year to a league-worst 103.1 this season. Being down Kon Knueppel doesn't help, but it's night and day watching this unit try to generate clean looks without Ball's creation and passing.

Meanwhile, the Wolves are flying. The defense is carrying the day and we're going to get to some of the guys carrying more impressive statistical weight than Ball, at least relatively, but watch this team play and try to argue his impact isn't all over the floor. He won the game for Minnesota on Tuesday with two defensive plays over the closing seconds.

Of course, his impact is felt most offensively. The pace. Energy. All of Minnesota's shooting percentages go up with Ball on the court, as they did last season in Charlotte, and that's not because of Ball's own shooting. He's only making 41.8% of his own shots, after all. It's his passing, his flow. As fancy as it is, it's fundamental in its contagious, force-multiplying impact.

The bottom line is this: Over his last 53 games between Charlotte and Minnesota, Ball has gone 39-14. That's the pace of a 60-win team. He's an agent of chaos, fine. It can look out of control. He still chucks up the playground shots, often off one foot and from barely inside the boundary. But we all wondered what it would look like when he was playing for a team with real stakes. Is he a winner? Or are his stats empty? Honestly, he's not even that impressive of a stats guy so far. He's just a winner.

Two-way balance

The Wolves can deploy uncompromised lineups up and down their roster, meaning they don't have to decide between offense and defense. All their guys do both. They also have multiple offensive weapons even without Edwards, which is why Ball isn't having to carry a bigger scoring burden than he's equipped to handle, at least efficiently.

Terrence Shannon Jr. put up 34 off the bench in a win over Portland on Monday. The next night, Dosunmu and McDaniels, who are playing at legit All-Star levels, combined for 52 with nine 3-pointers. Kuminga is giving them 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, almost three assists and a steal over 30 minutes per game.

Other than Gobert, Jaylen Clark is really the only truly offensively limited guy, but for the minutes he gets, he is one hell of a defender. You do not want this man guarding you. You do not want anything to do with this team overall.

They came out of the gate looking incredible with Edwards and Ball looking like basketball brothers. It seemed like that was going to die out when Edwards got hurt. It hasn't.

When Edwards gets back, this Timberwolves team has the look of a legitimate contender.