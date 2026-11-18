When Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards went down after four games, I ranked it as the biggest injury blow any team has suffered this season, which was saying a lot given all the injuries we've seen. As it turned out, Oklahoma City's barrage of injuries, Kawhi Leonard in Toronto, Tyrese Haliburton in Indiana, Jaren Jackson Jr. in Utah, Paolo Banchero in Orlando, and now Stephen Curry with the Warriors have all turned out to be significantly more debilitating as Minnesota has gone 8-3 without Edwards.
How are they doing it? Let's take a look.
Elite defense
And by elite, we mean the best in the league. Minnesota is surrendering just 104 points per 100 possessions. Give Rudy Gobert his flowers, man. The Wolves' defensive rating drops to 97 points per 100 when he's on the court, while rising to 108.6 when he sits. That said, the Wolves have defenders everywhere you look and they are seriously tied together.
With their four regular starters on the floor (LaMelo Ball, Jaden McDaniels, Jonathan Kuminga and Gobert), Minnesota is registering a 92.0 defensive rating with a plus-20.5 net rating. But even when they go smaller and swap in Ayo Dosunmu for Gobert with the other three, the rating stays at 94.2 with a plus-16.2 net.
No matter the combination, if four of those five guys are on the court, the defense is no worse than 96.0. It's super impressive stuff, and so much for the idea that Ball is a defensive liability. Speaking of Ball ...
LaMelo Ball is a winner
The LaMelo effect is being felt in two places: Minnesota, of course, but also Charlotte, where the offense has plummeted from a 123.3 rating with Ball on the court last year to a league-worst 103.1 this season. Being down Kon Knueppel doesn't help, but it's night and day watching this unit try to generate clean looks without Ball's creation and passing.
Meanwhile, the Wolves are flying. The defense is carrying the day and we're going to get to some of the guys carrying more impressive statistical weight than Ball, at least relatively, but watch this team play and try to argue his impact isn't all over the floor. He won the game for Minnesota on Tuesday with two defensive plays over the closing seconds.
LaMelo wins the game with back to back defensive plays! Who would have thought? 👀 pic.twitter.com/v9xYpR7eZu— Kyle Ingram (@SnapshotKyle) November 18, 2026
Of course, his impact is felt most offensively. The pace. Energy. All of Minnesota's shooting percentages go up with Ball on the court, as they did last season in Charlotte, and that's not because of Ball's own shooting. He's only making 41.8% of his own shots, after all. It's his passing, his flow. As fancy as it is, it's fundamental in its contagious, force-multiplying impact.
The bottom line is this: Over his last 53 games between Charlotte and Minnesota, Ball has gone 39-14. That's the pace of a 60-win team. He's an agent of chaos, fine. It can look out of control. He still chucks up the playground shots, often off one foot and from barely inside the boundary. But we all wondered what it would look like when he was playing for a team with real stakes. Is he a winner? Or are his stats empty? Honestly, he's not even that impressive of a stats guy so far. He's just a winner.
Two-way balance
The Wolves can deploy uncompromised lineups up and down their roster, meaning they don't have to decide between offense and defense. All their guys do both. They also have multiple offensive weapons even without Edwards, which is why Ball isn't having to carry a bigger scoring burden than he's equipped to handle, at least efficiently.
Terrence Shannon Jr. put up 34 off the bench in a win over Portland on Monday. The next night, Dosunmu and McDaniels, who are playing at legit All-Star levels, combined for 52 with nine 3-pointers. Kuminga is giving them 12.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, almost three assists and a steal over 30 minutes per game.
Other than Gobert, Jaylen Clark is really the only truly offensively limited guy, but for the minutes he gets, he is one hell of a defender. You do not want this man guarding you. You do not want anything to do with this team overall.
They came out of the gate looking incredible with Edwards and Ball looking like basketball brothers. It seemed like that was going to die out when Edwards got hurt. It hasn't.
When Edwards gets back, this Timberwolves team has the look of a legitimate contender.
Rk
Teams
Chg
Rcrd
|1
Lakers
|The Lakers got 83 points and 15 3-pointers from Luka Dončić and Quentin Grimes on Tuesday in an OT victory over the Hornets without Austin Reaves or Walker Kessler. They have won a league-best nine straight and continue to boast the NBA's best offense.
|1
|13-2
|2
Spurs
|San Antonio had its 12-game win streak snapped on Tuesday by the Pistons. Wemby is dominating all over, but he still cannot get his 3-point shot going as he's five for his last 22 from deep and is at 30% for the season.
|1
|12-3
|3
Timberwolves
|Bad losses happen in a long season, and Minnesota took its worst one of the year against Chicago on Saturday. But the Wolves immediately bounced back with a back-to-back sweep of the Blazers behind huge games from Terrence Shannon Jr. and Ayo Dosunmu. The Wolves have the best defense in the league and are 8-3 since Anthony Edwards went down.
|--
|11-4
|4
Celtics
|Boston had won six straight before a loss to Orlando. Jayson Tatum hasn't quite found his shooting yet, but his assist rate is at a career high. The Celtics are one of two teams (along with the Spurs) with a top-five offense and defense.
|--
|11-3
|5
76ers
|Joel Embiid had his best game of the year with 37 points on 22 shots in a win over Brooklyn on Monday. The Sixers are 12-3, but the starting lineup is still a negative unit at minus-0.9 points per 100 possessions.
|2
|12-3
|6
Pistons
|That was a big-time win over Wemby and the Spurs with Jalen Duren still out. Detroit has won four of five.
|5
|9-4
|7
Rockets
|Alperen Sengun is the only player leading his team in points, assists and rebounds. He's the half-court hub of the league's No. 2-ranked offense. The 11-4 Rockets had won four straight before a loss to the Heat on Monday.
|2
|11-4
|8
Heat
|Here come the Heat, who have won five straight wth the last three being over the Cavaliers, Pistons and Rockets. Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bam Adebayo are on fire from the midrange. Sustainable? We'll see.
|10
|8-6
|9
Trail Blazers
|The high of a two-game sweep of the Thunder gave way to the low of a two-game sweep at the hands of the Wolves. Indeed, the Blazers let what would've been a big win over Minnesota slip away to a botched inbound pass with eight seconds to play and a one-point lead. They're still in good shape at 9-5, but this is the kind of game that could come back to haunt a team that could very well end up right on the playoff cut line.
|--
|9-5
|10
Knicks
|Josh Hart's championship hangover concerns notwithstanding, the 8-6 Knicks are in fine shape, just a game behind where they were at this point last year with a 3-6 clutch record, which will definitely improve. Karl-Anthony Towns basically hasn't played a bad game all year.
|--
|8-6
|11
Thunder
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is doing his best to keep the Thunder afloat, averaging over 32 points per game on 47/41/87 shooting splits over his last 10 games. The Thunder have lost three of four and are 5-5 since they lost Jalen Williams, Cason Wallace and Chet Holmgren to injuries.
|3
|9-5
|12
Grizzlies
|Memphis has taken care of business against three bad teams (New Orleans, Brooklyn and Washington) since our last Power Rankings. Zach Edey and Cam Boozer (seven 3-pointers) combined for 52 points against the Wizards.
|1
|10-4
|13
Nuggets
|Denver has won four of six but has just one victory over a winning team (Memphis). Nikola Jokić's 3-point shot might be close to gone, but he's still a force in the paint and is leaning more into that area as a scorer of late.
|2
|7-5
|14
Cavaliers
|Cleveland's young guys are fun as hell. Meleek Thomas. Tyrese Proctor. Jaylon Tyson. Even Mario Hezonja, who looks like he went to superhero camp. The problem is the starters are the opposite. Stale. Redundant. The starting lineup is being outscored by 12 points per 100 possessions.
|2
|8-7
|15
Hawks
|Atlanta has piled up wins against bad teams, beating the Pacers, Nets, Bucks and Wizards twice over their last seven. But things are about to get tough with OKC, Detroit, Boston, New York and Miami in five of their next six, and CJ McCollum is out for at least the next month.
|1
|8-6
|16
Magic
|Franz Wagner is a driving machine and the only player other than Nikola Jokić currently averaging at least 24 points, eight assists and six boards per game. He was awesome in the win over Boston, Orlando's best showing of the year. They're still under .500 and waiting for Paolo Banchero to get back, but does this team have one last gasp of life before the front office decides to start selling some parts?
|7
|6-7
|17
Suns
|Phoenix has won three of four to creep back near .500. Might this be a spot for a Dejounte Murray trade?
|2
|6-7
|18
Mavericks
|Three straight wins over bad teams gave way to three straight losses against good teams. Cooper Flagg is scoring under 16 points per game over his last three and has missed 30 of his last 46 shots. Spacing gets very tight when Kyrie Irving isn't out there.
|6
|7-7
|19
Raptors
|Toronto has lost five straight and six of its last seven. The half-court offense is bottom 10. Only five teams make fewer 3-pointers per game and Kawhi Leonard is out at least another week.
|2
|5-9
|20
Warriors
|The Warriors have fallen off a cliff without Stephen Curry. After an eight-game win streak, they've lost three straight, the last two by a combined 59 points. Until Curry gets back, this is a flat-out bad team.
|14
|8-6
|21
Hornets
|Charlotte has lost nine of 10 and is currently registering what would go down as the league's worst offensive rating since the 2015-16 Lakers.
|1
|4-10
|22
Pelicans
|The good news is the Pelicans just beat the Curry-less Warriors by 21. The bad news is they lost six straight before that.
|2
|5-10
|23
Wizards
|Make it eight straight losses for arguably the most disappointing team in the league. The Trae Young contract somehow looks like an even bigger disaster than it did the day the Wizards gave it to him.
|2
|4-11
|24
Pacers
|Rick Carlisle said it's "not out of the question" that Tyrese Haliburton could return before the end of the month. It can't happen soon enough. The Pacers are 3-7 with the 25th-ranked offense since he went down.
|--
|5-9
|25
Clippers
|Keaton Wagler looks promising but he's only getting 20 minutes a night of late. Let's pump that up. The Clippers aren't playing for anything else.
|--
|4-9
|26
Nets
|Bottom-eight offense, bottom-seven defense, four losses in their last five and a 3-10 record. And they don't own their draft pick this summer.
|--
|3-10
|27
Jazz
|Darryn Peterson is averaging just under 22 points per game over his last seven, but a real question is whether he and Keyonte George can coexist long-term. Utah finally broke a 12-game losing streak with a win over the Clippers. Break out the bubbly.
|2
|2-13
|28
Kings
|Six straight losses to open season, six straight losses at present, with a win over the Mavericks on Nov. 2 in between. Darius Acuff Jr. continues to be the only reason to watch this team, but he is a legitimate reason.
|--
|1-12
|29
Bulls
|Chicago got its biggest win of the year over the Wolves on Saturday. Not saying much. They've only won three games.
|1
|3-10
|30
Bucks
|Ten straight losses for the 1-13 Bucks. A Gary Trent Jr. hammer coming down at some point. Paying Damian Lillard to play for the Blazers. Paying Myles Turner to play for you. Things are splendid in Milwaukee.
|3
|1-13