1 Bucks This is more like what most expected when the Bucks added Damian Lillard this offseason, as Milwaukee put up a robust 130 points per 100 possessions in a perfect 4-0 week. Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo combined to average over 60 points per game, with Lillard shooting 43% from 3-point range. Malik Beasley has done exactly what the Bucks need of him, averaging 18 points this week on a blistering 56% from long distance. 10 10-4

2 Thunder What a week for the Thunder, whose winning streak now sits at five following wins this week over the Spurs, Blazers and two against the Warriors. The offense has been ridiculous, averaging 125 points per 100 possessions this week, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander continues to lead the way. Rookie Chet Holmgren had the breakout game of his young career, putting up 36 points and 10 rebounds in the overtime win over Golden State, including the turnaround, game-tying 3-pointer from the sideline as time expired in the fourth quarter. 8 10-4

3 Celtics The Celtics were well on their way to the No. 1 spot in the Power Rankings before an overtime loss in Charlotte on Monday. There's not much cause for concern, however, as they picked up a big win on Wednesday against the 76ers before close victories over the Raptors and Grizzlies. Jayson Tatum led the team with 28 points per game this week, while Kristaps Porzingis averaged 19 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the three games he played. -- 11-3

4 Timberwolves Minnesota continued its excellent start, beating the Warriors, Pelicans and Knicks this week, with their only loss coming in Phoenix on a back-to-back. Karl-Anthony Towns is starting to figure things out on both ends, putting up 27 points, seven rebounds, four assists and a block per game this week on 59/43/92 shooting splits. 2 10-3

5 Pelicans Great week for the Pelicans, who beat the Mavericks, Nuggets and Kings while losing to the Timberwolves by a single point with Zion Williamson on the sideline. Brandon Ingram took the lead in terms of scoring, putting up 27 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists per game for the week. Williamson was excellent in the three wins, putting up 24 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game on 63% shooting. 16 7-7

6 76ers The Power Rankings Curse struck early this year, with the Sixers dropping consecutive games to the Pacers and Celtics immediately after being placed at No. 1 last week. They got back on track quickly, however, beating the Hawks and Nets to close out the week. Joel Embiid's career-best passing season continued, as he put up 7.5 assists per game this week to go along with 31 points and 10 rebounds. 5 10-3

7 Nuggets It was a 2-2 week for the Nuggets, who are still missing Jamal Murray, as they lost to the Pelicans and Cavs while beating the Clippers and Pistons. Nikola Jokic was in foul trouble early against Cleveland, then was ejected from the win over Detroit on Monday. Multiple players have stepped up their scoring to make up for Murray's absence, including Christian Braun, who put up 16 points per game this week on 59% shooting. 2 10-4

8 Heat The Heat ran their streak to seven games with wins over the Hornets and Nets to start the week, but finally took an L against the Bulls on Saturday. It didn't take them long to get revenge, however, winning in Chicago on Monday. Playoff Jimmy has shown up early, with Butler averaging 27 points this week on 57% shooting. Meanwhile Bam Adebayo continued his hot start, putting up 22 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game this week on 56% shooting. -- 9-5

9 Kings The Kings looked unstoppable in wins over the Lakers, Spurs and Mavericks to start the week, but ran out of gas on Monday in a blowout loss to the Pelicans. De'Aaron Fox was in his bag, averaging 34 points, six assists and six rebounds on 47% 3-point shooting in the three wins. -- 8-5

10 Suns Would ya look at that? Devin Booker returns, and the Suns win three straight games with a suddenly unstoppable offense. Go figure. Phoenix put up an ungodly 132.5 points per 100 possessions in a win over the Timberwolves and two against the Jazz this week. Booker averaged 27 points and nine assists, while Kevin Durant feasted to the tune of 36 points per game on unfathomable 63/63/100 shooting splits. The winning streak helps the news of Bradley Beal's extended absence go down a little smoother. 8 7-6

11 Magic After losing to the Nets by 20 to start the week, the Magic won consecutive games in Chicago before blowing the doors off the Pacers in Indiana. Franz Wagner and Paolo Banchero led the way offensively, each averaging over 18 points per game, but the story was the defense, which allowed just over 101 points per 100 possessions in the three wins. 3 8-5

12 Cavaliers The Cavs went 3-0 this week, punctuated by perhaps their best overall performance of the season in Sunday's sound win over the Nuggets without the services of Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert. Darius Garland took over running the show, putting up 27 points per game on 57% shooting in the wins over Detroit and Denver. Evan Mobley added 18 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks per game this week on 71% shooting. 7 7-6

13 Lakers LeBron James made it as dramatic as possible, but he sank the second of two free throws with two seconds remaining on Sunday to take down the upstart Rockets, capping a 3-1 week. The defense was excellent in the three wins, while James turned back the clock once again with averages of 29 points, nine assists and 7.5 rebounds this week on 63/48/76 shooting splits. Austin Reaves continues to embrace his bench role, putting up 12 points, eight rebounds and six assists per game this week on 50% shooting. 1 8-6

14 Pacers The Pacers started the week with their biggest win of the young season, beating the 76ers on the road behind 33 points, 15 assists and seven rebounds from floor general Tyrese Haliburton. The encore was ugly, however, losing to the Magic on Sunday in a game they trailed by as many as 40(!) points. Focusing on the positives, Obi Toppin scored a season-high 27 points on 12-for-15 shooting in the win over the Sixers. 7 7-5

15 Knicks The Knicks eked out a win over the Hawks before beating up on the Wizards and Hornets to start the week. Things didn't end as well, however, with a 17-point loss to the Wolves on Monday. Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle combined for over 50 points and 13 assists per game, while Immanuel Quickley averaged 18 points for the week. 1 8-6

16 Mavericks After a strong start, the Mavs hit a rough stretch this week with losses to the Pelicans, Bucks and Kings. Their lone win came against the Wizards without Kyrie Irving, who averaged 26 points on 51% shooting in the three losses. Luka Doncic added 25.5 points, seven rebounds and seven assists per game, making 44% of his 3-point attempts, but overall the defense was too porous, allowing nearly 125 points per 100 possessions this week. 10 9-5

17 Clippers After a loss to the Nuggets on Tuesday, it appeared that the Clippers may never win with James Harden, but they finally got it done against the Rockets on Friday before cruising to victory over the Spurs on Monday. Paul George has been doing most of the offensive damage, averaging 29 points, seven rebounds and four assists this week on 41% 3-point shooting. Harden added 19 points and seven assists on 50% shooting. 10 5-7

18 Nets Brooklyn started the week with a solid win over Orlando, but followed that up with losses to Miami and Philadelphia. Lonnie Walker IV has made up for the scoring missed by Cam Thomas' absence, averaging 20 points off the bench this week on 50/46/83 shooting splits. Mikal Bridges also had an efficient stretch, scoring 21 points per game on 54% 3-point shooting. 1 6-7

19 Warriors Well, the Warriors will not go the rest of the season without winning another game, as they ended their six-game losing streak with a triumphant victory over the Rockets on Monday. Klay Thompson may finally be on the verge of ending his early season slump, scoring 20 points for the first time all season while knocking down five 3-pointers in the win. Steph Curry only played in two of the team's four games, averaging 29 points on 50% 3-point shooting, while Draymond Green continues to serve his suspension for his headlock/chokehold on Rudy Gobert. 1 7-8

20 Rockets The Rockets had a rough trip to California, losing to the Lakers, Clippers and Warriors this week before they head back to the Lone Star State. The offense petered out, averaging 109 points per 100 possessions, as the defense continues to be strong. Alperen Sengun kept up his monster season, putting up 25 points, 10 rebounds and five assists per game for the week. 16 6-6

21 Hawks The Hawks started the week with a win over the Pistons, but followed that up with losses to the Knicks and 76ers. Seven Hawks averaged double-figures this week in a spread offensive attack, led by 19 points per game from both Bogdan Bogdanovic and Dejounte Murray. Trae Young's conspicuous shooting struggles continued, as he went 35% from the field and 20% from 3-point range. 8 6-6

22 Raptors Toronto lost to the Bucks and Celtics to start the week, then dropped 142 points in a win over the Pistons on Sunday. Eight players averaged at least nine points per game this week for the Raptors, led by Scottie Barnes' 20 per game on 54/60/75 shooting splits. Pascal Siakam added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists per game on 58% shooting. 7 6-7

23 Bulls The Bulls played four games against two teams this week, losing twice to the Magic before splitting with the Heat. Trade rumors are rampant, with virtually every team in the league "showing interest" in at least one of Chicago's players. The Bulls put up a meager 103 points per 100 possessions in their 1-3 week, with DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine combining to average over 40 points per game. 1 5-10

24 Hornets Miles Bridges' late 3-pointer helped give Charlotte a much-needed win on Monday, beating the Celtics in overtime after losses to the Heat, Bucks, and Knicks to start the week. LaMelo Ball has been putting up monster numbers, averaging 34 points, eight assists and six rebounds per game this week on 44% 3-point shooting. -- 4-9

25 Jazz The Jazz crushed the struggling Blazers to start the week and then gave up, well, a whole lot of points in consecutive losses to the Suns. Kevin Durant was initially whistled for a foul on Lauri Markkanen's game-tying 3-point attempt on Sunday, but the call was reversed after Phoenix's challenge, ending the game in controversial fashion. Jordan Clarkson has been on a scoring tear since Will Hardy bumped him to shooting guard with the insertion of Keyonte George into the starting lineup. Clarkson averaged 30 points per game this week on 52/40/82 splits. 2 4-9

26 Grizzlies There at least seems to be some positive momentum for the Grizzlies, who, after a blowout loss to the Lakers, beat the Spurs on Saturday and then were a Santi Aldama missed 3-pointer away from upsetting the Celtics on Sunday. Speaking of Aldama, he filled Memphis' big-man void brilliantly this week, averaging 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists per game on 36% 3-point shooting. 1 3-10

27 Spurs Four more losses this week for the Spurs, who fell to the Thunder, Kings, Grizzlies and Clippers. San Antonio allowed 121 points per 100 possession and only scored 101 ... you can do the math yourself. With Devin Vassell only playing in one game, Keldon Johnson led the team with 22 points per game, while Victor Wembanyama averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds, blocking a career-high eight shots in the loss to Memphis. 2 3-11

28 Pistons Cade Cunningham said it best: "We're bad." After four more losses this week, Detroit has now dropped a league-worst 12 straight, without much hope in sight. Cunningham led the team with 18.5 points per game this week, but the offense has been rough. So has the defense. Yeah, Cunningham is right. 2 2-13

29 Wizards It's getting real ugly in the nation's capital, with the Wizards losing all three games this week by a combined 47 points. The defense is laughable, giving up nearly 131 points per 100 possessions this week. Jordan Poole finally had a high-scoring game, dropping 30 in Monday's loss to the Bucks, but he was still minus-26 in the box score. 3 2-11