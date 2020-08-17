1 Raptors Of all the championship contenders, the Raptors have looked best in the bubble so far. Combine that with the way that they played before the hiatus, their pedigree and their healthy roster, and you have the league's best team heading into the playoffs. Does this mean they're guaranteed to repeat? Of course not. But if we're looking at the seeding games as a predictor of postseason performance, the Raptors went 7-1 with the league's best defensive rating, including wins over the Lakers, Bucks and Heat. This is a confident group of veterans with championship pedigree. They can't be underestimated. -- 53-19

2 Bucks The Bucks finished with the league's best record, but they've been trending in the wrong direction since before the hiatus. The 3-5 seeding record can be looked at more like a preseason, as Milwaukee rested players and slowly incorporated Eric Bledsoe back into the fold, but it certainly doesn't have the feel of the world-beaters we saw for most of the season. That being said, Giannis Antetokounmpo is ready to begin his mission and the Bucks should have absolutely no problem with the Magic in the first round, so we could be singing a different tune by next week. 4 56-17

3 Lakers In October, will we look back and say that Kyle Kuzma's game-winning 3-pointer in a seeding game against the Nuggets saved the Lakers' season? Probably not, but getting the win under their belt certainly seemed to provide a necessary jolt of energy and confidence after a shaky introduction to the bubble. The half-court offense is still a concern, but if there's anyone who can make those issues moot come playoff time it's LeBron James. 8 52-19

4 Clippers After eight seeding games, we still don't have much of an idea of what the Clippers will look like at full strength. Patrick Beverley missed games with a calf injury, Lou Williams left and returned to the bubble and Montrezl Harrell saw exactly zero minutes in seeding games. In a normal year you'd say they could use the first round as a tune-up, but the Mavericks are no ordinary No. 7 seed -- the Clippers will need to be in top form to advance. At full strength the Clippers have the most talented roster in the league and two of the best individual players in the postseason in Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, but now almost a year since the season began, we still haven't seen them all playing together very often. 1 49-23

5 Celtics Boston's signature win of the bubble so far was a blowout over the Raptors, which should give the Celtics confidence heading into a potential second-round matchup. Their first-round opponent suffered a huge blow when Ben Simmons went down with an injury, likely for the season, which should make that series a little more manageable. Kemba Walker's health is the main concern, but the Celtics' top five is as good as anyone's in the league, assuming Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown keep up their stellar play. 3 48-24

6 Heat The Heat enter their first-round matchup with the Pacers as the fifth seed, but that doesn't mean much at a neutral site. Miami is at full strength with Kendrick Nunn back in the bubble, and it looks as dangerous as ever with length, shooting and a proven playoff performer in Jimmy Butler. It appears the Heat have made the full-time move to start Bam Adebayo at center, with Jae Crowder at the four, which makes them more dynamic and switchable defensively. They also have the insurance policy of Andre Iguodala should any of their young rotation players struggle under the postseason pressure. 8 44-29

7 Thunder The Thunder drew the No. 5 seed and the matchup we all wanted to see against James Harden, Russell Westbrook and the Rockets in the first round. The Chris Paul drama will be at an all-time high, and this should be a physical, intense series. OKC received a big boost with Dennis Schroder returning to the bubble, but will need to keep an eye on Luguentz Dort, who injured his right knee during a seeding game against the Heat. They'll need Dort to take turns defending Harden and Westbrook if and when he returns from injury. 3 44-28

8 Rockets The Rockets looked great in the first week of seeding games, but the issue on everyone's mind is the health of Russell Westbrook. Houston's rotation is razor thin, and it relies so much on Westbrook and James Harden to create pretty much 100 percent of its offense. Even if Westbrook comes back from his quad injury during their first-round series against the Thunder, you have to wonder how it will impact someone who relies on athleticism and energy as much as he does. The small-ball Rockets are a scary matchup for any playoff opponent, and it will be intriguing to see a relatively rested Harden in the postseason for once. 5 44-28

9 Mavericks One of the most entertaining and potentially dangerous No. 7 seeds in recent memory, Dallas will take on the Clippers in the first NBA playoff appearances for Luka Doncic and Kristaps Porzingis. The Mavs' league-leading offense may run into issues against the stacked Clippers' perimeter defense, but they should be able to give Kawhi Leonard and Co. a run for their money. Even if they don't, it will be incredibly entertaining to watch, and an important learning opportunity for one of the league's most promising teams. 3 43-32

10 Trail Blazers Mission accomplished for the Blazers, who rode Damian Lillard's absurd scoring exploits to a dramatic playoff berth. The Blazers have to be encouraged by the outstanding play of Jusuf Nurkic coming back from injury, as well as the development of Gary Trent Jr. There are still question marks surrounding CJ McCollum's back injury, but this Portland offense can score with anyone in the league. Defending well enough to give the Lakers a series, however, is a much trickier task. 3 35-39

11 Nuggets There are major concerns about Denver, since Gary Harris and Will Barton have yet to make their bubble debuts. Michael Porter Jr. has been a revelation and Nikola Jokic looks great, but they're going to have trouble advancing if they don't get their wings back at some point. They had the league's worst defensive rating during seeding games, a real problem heading into a matchup with a Jazz team that has struggled to score without Bojan Bogdanovic and will be without Mike Conley for at least a couple games. Jamal Murray has looked good since returning from injury, so they'll need him, Jokic and Porter to be outstanding starting on Monday. 3 46-27

12 Pacers Indiana has exceeded all expectations this season, and cemented it with a great bubble performance to earn the No. 4 seed in the East. The loss of Domantas Sabonis obviously hurts in a playoff situation, but Victor Oladipo has looked more like his old self and could be ready to become the go-to guy if the Heat load up on TJ Warren. The Pacers are as solid as they come and will play hard until the final whistle every night. They've relished being underestimated all season, so they surely don't mind going into the postseason as underdogs. 3 45-28

13 76ers Any thoughts of the Sixers making a miracle run to the NBA Finals were pretty much squelched when Ben Simmons went down with a knee injury. It will be interesting to see how they play in the postseason without Simmons, and how Joel Embiid handles the double- and triple-teams he'll certainly see from the Celtics. As much as the loss of Simmons hurts on offense, it's even worse defensively against a wing-heavy Boston attack. -- 43-30

14 Jazz Things were already going to be difficult for the Jazz offense without Bojan Bogdanovic, and now Mike Conley will miss at least part of the opening-round series against the Nuggets after leaving the bubble for the birth of his child. This puts even more pressure on Donovan Mitchell, and they'll need to rely more heavily on Jordan Clarkson, which is rarely a good thing. Utah appeared to finagle the standings in order to avoid a matchup with the Rockets, so we'll see if the strategy pays off. 2 44-28

15 Nets With a severely depleted roster, the Nets managed to go 5-3 in seeding games to hold onto the No. 7 seed, setting themselves up for an opening-round matchup with the Raptors. They were one Caris LeVert jumper away from playing spoiler and eliminating the Blazers from the playoffs, which shows the peskiness and competitiveness of this team. LeVert will take center stage in the playoffs with the opportunity to cement himself as the Nets' third star for next season, and/or improve his trade value. 2 35-37

16 Magic The Magic were unable to catch the Nets for the No. 7 spot, setting up a showdown with the Bucks in the first round without the services of Jonathan Isaac and possibly Aaron Gordon. It will be a good opportunity for them to see what Markelle Fultz looks like in a playoff setting, but it's hard to imagine Orlando putting up much of a fight against Milwaukee before heading home. 4 33-40

17 Suns What else can you say about these Phoenix Suns? Running the table in eight seeding games took them from a bottom-dweller with an uncertain future to one of the most exciting young groups in the league. The confidence that Devin Booker, Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson developed from this run is invaluable, and you can expect Monty Williams' squad to come into next season with some swagger and confidence. 13 34-39

18 Grizzlies The Grizzlies were unable to hang onto their playoff spot after a season-ending injury to Jaren Jackson Jr., but they won two seeding games to get into the play-in game, where they pushed the Blazers to the limit. Losing their playoff spot stings, but this Memphis team is already way ahead of schedule with two of the best young players in the NBA leading the way in Jackson and Ja Morant. One of the hardest things to do in the NBA is make the leap from a fringe playoff team to a contender, so that will be the Grizzlies' task over the next few seasons. 1 34-39

19 Spurs Despite a great bubble effort, the Spurs were eliminated from the postseason after 22 straight appearances -- the end of an unprecedented streak, no matter how much Gregg Popovich pleads ignorance. The future looks bright after breakout performances from Derrick White and Keldon Johnson, with Dejounte Murray and Lonnie Walker IV rounding out a solid core moving forward. 4 32-39

20 Pelicans After coming in with high hopes, the Pelicans had about as disappointing of a trip to the bubble as they could have feared and the organization immediately followed up by firing head coach Alvin Gentry. It wasn't so much the losses for New Orleans in Orlando, but the lack of energy and urgency in many of the games that stuck out. All eyes will be on Zion Williamson's health heading into next season, as Brandon Ingram's restricted free agency and the search for a new head coach take center stage. 2 30-42

21 Kings Sacramento's bubble trip was nothing short of disastrous, as it lost five of its first six seeding games to fall out of playoff contention. The hammer has already come down, and the target was general manager Vlade Divac, who has been relieved of his duties after a tumultuous reign. The Kings have many decisions to make in the offseason starting with the Buddy Hield-Bogdan Bogdanovic dynamic, and are prime candidates to make a big deal or two before next season. -- 31-41

22 Wizards Hey, at least they got a win! The Wizards performed as poorly as everyone expected them to without Bradley Beal and Davis Bertans, but they got some good minutes from young players like Troy Brown and Thomas Bryant. Rui Hachimura struggled with more offensive responsibility, but at this point everything is a learning experience. Washington hopes that the return of John Wall will put it back in the playoff mix next season. -- 25-47

23 Hornets The Hornets' season is over, but they can take solace in the fact that they outperformed expectations and developed three players -- Devonte' Graham, Miles Bridges and PJ Washington -- who could be legitimate franchise cornerstones moving forward. They'll hope for lottery luck and continued growth this offseason, but the rebuild in Charlotte has just commenced. -- 23-42

24 Bulls It was a disappointing season for the Bulls, who finally gave in by revamping the front office after years of speculation and later firing polarizing head coach Jim Boylen. Chicago has talent -- Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen, Coby White, Wendell Carter Jr. -- but it has yet to find a way to translate it to wins. We'll see if the new brass opts to shuffle the deck this offseason. -- 22-43

25 Hawks The Hawks were really bad this year, just behind Cleveland for the third-worst net rating in the NBA, but there's reason to be hopeful with the development of Trae Young and John Collins, plus the addition of Clint Capela to potentially shore up their defensive woes. They have a promising young crop of wings with Kevin Huerter, De'Andre Hunter and Cam Reddish, and will likely get another high draft pick this offseason. Sooner or later, though, you have to actually start winning games. -- 20-47

26 Timberwolves D'Angelo Russell averaged nearly 22 points per game after coming over from the Warriors, but shot just 41 percent from the field and 35 percent from 3-point range. He'll obviously benefit from the presence of Karl-Anthony Towns, and the franchise hinges on the duo's success. Now it's time to start putting quality pieces around them. -- 19-45

27 Knicks We didn't learn much about the future of the Knicks this season -- we're still not sure how good RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson are, and we don't know whether Kevin Knox and Frank Ntilikina will be part of the team's plans. After a front office overhaul, the highest priority this offseason was finding a coach, and they finally zeroed in on Tom Thibodeau after interviewing several candidates. We'll see how he does with a rebuilding Knicks roster. -- 21-45

28 Cavaliers The Cavs would have loved to have gotten a better look at Andre Drummond, but only got eight games out of him after trading for him at the deadline. Given the financial landscape of the league, he'll almost certainly exercise his $29 million option for next season, so the decision wasn't really in Cleveland's hands anyway. Collin Sexton made a huge leap toward the end of the season, so the Cavs will hope he can build off of that while they continue to try to find a trade destination for Kevin Love. -- 19-46

29 Warriors The long, strange trip is finally over, as one of the most bizarre seasons in NBA history comes to an end. The Warriors gained valuable knowledge this year, namely that D'Angelo Russell didn't fit and that Eric Paschall is pretty good, but all eyes immediately shift to next season, when a healthy Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green and Andrew Wiggins, plus whatever they get out of their high draft pick, should make Golden State a title contender once again. -- 15-50