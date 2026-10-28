When the Houston Rockets' preseason win total line came out a 48.5, I had to wipe my glasses and check again. Vegas doesn't make mistakes. And if that's the line, I realize that's where the sportsbooks are getting the right balance of wagers. So, apparently, the betting public didn't get it, because this is a team that won 52 games last season despite not having a point guard and being sans Steven Adams for the second half of their schedule.

Everyone remembers the Houston team that went out with a postseason whimper and, outside of begging Kevin Durant to make contested jumpers, looked borderline inept in the half-court. But the Rockets were still the No. 8 offense and No. 6 defense a season ago. They went 1-7 in overtime games. The 52 wins were about the worst outcome possible, and with Fred VanVleet and Adams back ... their line was 48.5?

It seemed like too easy of a bet, and through the first week of the season, it still does. The Rockets are 4-0 and look like an entirely different offense. Durant has talked about the difference VanVleet has made in allowing the Rockets to slot back into their collectively comfortable positioning. No more point guard by committee, which allows Durant to operate more off ball. Last year he had to initiate pick-and-roll offense on almost 18% of his possessions, per Synergy, but this year that's down to 7.3% while his spot-up and transition rates are up.

That's easier offense for him, and he's currently averaging 23.5 points on 54/47 shooting splits. But Durant is going to make shots in any offense. It's the other guys that are benefiting from the improved spacing and flow. Amen Thompson and Jabari Smith Jr. are catching on the move and flying downhill. Houston is up three assists a game from last year and is creating almost 10 more points per game off those assists. Last year, they were in the bottom 10 in total passes per game. This year they're in the top 10.

Alperen Sengun is initiating offense as a high hub, and it puts defenses in an almost impossible spot. He's huge and is going to bully pretty much any defender one-on-one to the rim, but if you come to help Durant is spotting up or some long athlete is running to the rim. Sengun is picking defenses apart at 24.5 points, nine boards and seven assists per game on 58% shooting. Give him space at the top, and he'll exploit that, too. He's made six of nine 3-pointers so far.

Reed Sheppard brings even more juice. When he's in the game, it's a different look with him running off two-man actions and hunting shots without the burden of trying to operate as an offensive organizer. It speaks to all of the different ways the Rockets are stressing defenses right now. There's real diversity here, and with it, a real shot at contending for a suddenly wide-open Western crown.

Think about it: The Thunder just lost Jalen Williams for the season, and Cason Wallace is also out for an extended period with a torn labrum. The Timberwolves are likely going to be without Anthony Edwards through Christmas, while the Spurs are still trying to figure out their lineups with three guards and Victor Wembanyama not looking like the world-wrecking force everyone predicted, at least not yet. This might be a one-year opportunity for a team like Houston to push all its chips in and go for broke.

And they have the chips to do it. They have all kinds of draft capital and plenty of young talent to put together a package for just about any available player in the league. If VanVleet's mere presence has lifted this team as it has, imagine De'Aaron Fox or Kyrie Irving running point. I doubt the Spurs would want to strengthen a direct competitor with a in-season Fox move, but an Irving deal is perfect for both sides.

He's not on the Mavericks' timeline, and this is an opportunity to add more draft picks to build around Cooper Flagg and kick the tires on a Reed Sheppard future inside-out pairing. They could get Smith out of the deal, too, I would imagine. I think Houston is a shadow contender as constructed, but you add a guy like Kyrie and this team has a real shot. There would never be a better time than now.

And with that, let's get to this week's power rankings, where the Rockets sit at No. 1 after one week of the 2026-27 NBA season.