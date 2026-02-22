Here are the best NBA trades to make on Sunday with the latest Kalshi promo code CBSSPORTS, which gives new users a $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades.There are 11 NBA games on Sunday, highlighted by an afternoon matchup between the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors and an evening contest between the Boston Celtics and Los Angeles Lakers.

Kalshi is a prediction market where users can buy contracts for outcomes of events, which includes sports. It's similar to a stock market, where users can buy contracts on a team at a particular price based on the likelihood of an outcome. For example, a user can trade the Minnesota Timberwolves at 74 cents against the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, implying the Timberwolves have a 74% chance of winning. Share prices can fluctuate during the day, and users can cash out of their contracts before the event occurs. Kalshi pays out $1 on every successful contract. Sign up for Kalshi using the promo code CBSSPORTS and get $10 cash bonus after making $10 in trades:

NBA best trades for Sunday, Feb. 22

The Nuggets have played .500 basketball over their last 10 games but they are once again looking like title contenders behind three-time MVP Nikola Jokic and first-time All-Star Jamal Murray. Denver has been one of the best road teams in the league with a 21-10 mark away from Ball Arena. Golden State remains solid at home with an 18-11 mark but the Warriors have dropped two in a row and will be without Stephen Curry once again on Sunday. Despite this absence, Golden State wins in 52% of model simulations. You can trade for the Warriors on Kalshi at 32 cents.

One of the biggest surprises of the 2025-26 season has been the Hornets, who have entered the play-in picture and are just four games back of the No. 8 seed. Charlotte has one of the contenders for Rookie of the Year in Kon Knueppel (19.1 ppg) but the Hornets will be looking to snap a two-game losing streak when they visit the Wizards. Washington is in a rebuild, so the Wizards have shut down newly acquired stars Anthony Davis and Trae Young for the season. Charlotte wins by 12 points or more in 52% of model simulations. You can make that trade on Kalshi at 52 cents.

The league's most storied rivalry will be renewed on Sunday evening when the Celtics visit the Lakers. Boston has remained a title contender behind Jaylen Brown (29.2 ppg) and a host of emerging role players, while L.A.'s star trio of Luka Doncic, LeBron James and Austin Reaves will be available for this contest. The Celtics have won two in a row and eight of their last 10, while the Lakers are coming into Sunday's game off a 125-122 win over the Clippers. Boston wins this matchup in 70% of model simulations and on Kalshi, you can trade for the Celtics at 52 cents.

