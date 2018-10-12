NBA preseason: Kings Twitter censors lopsided score; Anthony Davis ready for MVP race; Siakam sensational for Raptors
Here's what you need to know from Thursday's NBA preseason games
There were only three games on the Thursday NBA preseason slate (only one game was actually televised), but that doesn't mean there wasn't plenty of entertainment. Things started off with a high-scoring affair and an incredible display of skill and athleticism by MVP contender Anthony Davis. Then we moved to some more lopsided scores, with the Kings doing their best to cope with the embarrassment.
Here are the scores from Thursday's games, along with a few takeaways. Enjoy.
NBA preseason games for Thursday, Oct. 11
- Toronto Raptors 134, New Orleans Pelicans 119 (box score)
- Utah Jazz 132, Sacramento Kings 93 (box score)
- Los Angeles Clippers 124, Maccabi Haifa 76 (box score)
Yes, that's a real score
The Kings apparently forgot that they had a preseason game on Thursday. They trailed the Jazz 39-10 after the first quarter, and it only got worse from there -- they ended up losing, 132-93. Things got so bad that the Kings Twitter account started posting about the "Thursday Night Football" game, and they even put a "censored" graphic over the score when posting highlights.
We know it's just the preseason, but this isn't a good look for a team trying to avoid being the laughing stock of the league for yet another season. Oh well, at least the social media team had fun.
The Brow is ready for MVP
Somebody forgot to tell Anthony Davis that this was just a preseason game. The Brow was in peak form as he put up a monstrous line of 36 points, 15 rebounds, three assists, four blocks and two steals, while shooting 13 of 18 from the field in 31 minutes.
Davis is a trendy MVP pick this season, and it's not hard to see why. The Pelicans did lose to a Raptors team resting pretty much all of its NBA players, but we'll let that slide for now.
Watch out for Siakam
A name you might hear quite a bit of this season is Pascal Siakam. The Raptors forward continues to improve his game, and looks poised to take another huge step forward this season. In the aforementioned Raptors lineup with most regulars resting, Siakam put on a show with 21 points, 11 rebounds, six assists and four steals in 27 minutes. He even kept pace with Davis for the first half.
Siakam isn't going to put up those kind of numbers on a regular basis, but he's definitely a breakout candidate for what should be another excellent Raptors team.
One more night
Friday is the last day of preseason NBA games -- try to process that. On Tuesday we'll start seeing the real thing, with every team in the league at 0-0 ... even the Kings. There are so many questions heading into the year: Where will Jimmy Butler end up? How good can LeBron's Lakers be? Can the Celtics win the East and challenge the Warriors?
We'll start to get our answers on Tuesday. Buckle up.
