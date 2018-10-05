NBA preseason: LeBron gets loose for Lakers; Carmelo looks comfortable; Kings big man fouls out quickly

It was a small preseason NBA slate on Thursday night, but two of the leagues marquee teams -- the Los Angeles Lakers and the Houston Rockets -- were in action. That means we had plenty of highlights from LeBron James, Chris Paul and James Harden, plus some other quirky things that you only see in the preseason.

Below are the scores from Thursday's games, along with some takeaways from the night. Enjoy.

NBA preseason scores for Thursday, Oct. 4

Oh, hey LeBron

OK, now we're talking. LeBron James has played limited minutes so far this preseason and hasn't really asserted himself offensively, but on Thursday we started to see a glimpse of what regular-season LeBron has in store. The King put up 18 points, four assists and three rebounds in 15 minutes, and dazzled the Staples Center crowd, which is eager to see LeBron at full strength.

LeBron James does a bit of everything in the 1st half for the @Lakers! #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/DmgEMtTnfo — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2018

Point Ingram on display

With Lonzo Ball and Rajon Rondo both out, Brandon Ingram took the reins at point guard for the Lakers. Ingram played plenty of point last season, but it's different with LeBron on the court. Needless to say, it didn't bother him. He had 31 points and nine rebounds, and looked like the best player on the floor for much of the game. He also hit a clutch bucket late (we're not sure why he was still in the game) to help the Lakers eke out the win.

Melo might like this offense

It's only been a couple games, but Carmelo Anthony is looking pretty comfortable in the Rockets offense. He scored 16 points, including 4 of 6 3-pointers, and pulled down five rebounds in his home debut in Houston. Melo's going to get a ton of open looks with Chris Paul and James Harden running the show, so we'll just have to see if he can knock them down consistently.

Carmelo Anthony records 16 PTS, 5 REBS in his first action at the Toyota Center! #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/z7UokBbdTj — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2018

Fox gets hot from deep

The knock on speedy Kings guard De'Aaron Fox coming out of college was that he couldn't shoot, and he did little to disprove that notion during his rookie campaign last season. A consistent jumper would open up all sorts of avenues for Fox and the Kings offense, so they must have been excited to see him display a pure stroke on Thursday night. Fox scored 18 points in 17 minutes and went 4-for-6 from 3-point range -- he only made more than three 3-pointers in a game once all of last season. Sacramento is looking to get something going with its young players this year, and Fox may be ready to take a big step forward.

De'Aaron Fox heats up from behind the arc for the @SacramentoKings in the 1st half! #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/yv1ges39zv — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2018

Oladipo picking up where he left off

Those of you thinking about a regression for last year's breakout star, Victor Oladipo, should probably reconsider. The Pacers guard looked confident going up against the Rockets on Thursday, scoring 24 points in 24 minutes with a smooth shooting stroke. Oladipo looks like he's ready to keep up his All-Star play, and the Pacers are going to be a tough team out East.

Victor Oladipo shows out in his first #NBAPreseason game, tallying 24 points in the @Pacers win! pic.twitter.com/HxsJNliPGO — NBA (@NBA) October 5, 2018

Quick foul-out for Skal

Apparently Skal Labissiere is having trouble understanding the new points of emphasis for NBA refs. The Kings big man fouled out just four minutes into the third quarter -- yup, that's six fouls in 12 minutes. Certainly not a preseason record, but definitely notable. Congrats, Skal.