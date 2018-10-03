NBA preseason: LeBron's Lakers are really fun, Carmelo apologizes in Rockets debut, Kawhi impressive for Raptors

We're still two weeks away from the first 2018-19 NBA regular-season game, but there's plenty to keep fans occupied in the meantime. As the preseason schedule rolls on, Tuesday treated us to a few big moments, namely LeBron James' first home game as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Below we have the scores from the night's games, along with some takeaways from the action.

NBA preseason scores for Tuesday, Oct. 2

LeBron's crew is super fun

We don't know how good the Lakers will be quite yet, but through two preseason games we can pretty much guarantee one thing: This team is going to be quite entertaining. Whether it's LeBron running the break and slamming it home, Lance Stephenson dancing and spinning through the lane, or Rajon Rondo throwing lobs to JaVale McGee, the Lakers like to push the pace and put the ball in the basket. They had 27 fast-break points, including this one that brought the Staples Center crowd to its feet.

Melo apologizes for long 2-pointer

Rome wasn't built in a day. Carmelo Anthony scored 13 points on 4-of-8 shooting in his Rockets debut, including 3 of 6 3-pointers, but old habits die hard. Anthony made one of his signature one-dribble pull-ups for a long 2-pointer, and almost immediately realized the error of his ways. The Rockets have vehemently decried long 2-pointers as an organization, so Anthony apologized to the bench on his way back down court. Hey, you've got to start somewhere.

"My bad!"



–Melo apologizing to the Rockets bench after making a long two 😅 pic.twitter.com/BNhKYbA2zI — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) October 3, 2018

Kawhi gets hot

Watch out Eastern Conference, Kawhi is back -- at least it looked like it on Tuesday. Leonard scored 17 points in 18 minutes, showing glimpses of the offensive force the Raptors know he can be. We all wondered about Kawhi's health coming into this season, and so far he's passed every test.

Kawhi leads all scorers with 17 at the break! #NBAPreseason pic.twitter.com/KsYxb3zjiE — NBA (@NBA) October 3, 2018

Hayward still shaking off the rust

It's not going to come back overnight, but Celtics forward Gordon Hayward still looked a little stiff out there in his third preseason game. After Tuesday, Hayward is now 5 for 20 from the field and 1 for 10 on 3-pointers in his first three games back from the major leg injury he suffered in the first game of last season. He's been getting to the free-throw line, a good sign that he's not shying away from contact, and it's likely only a matter of time before he starts looking like his old self. When that happens, the Celtics are going to be frightening.

Whiteside dominates again

After nearly falling out of the rotation in last year's playoffs, Heat center Hassan Whiteside showed public frustration with his lack of playing time. The team reportedly tried to trade him this summer, but they later apparently worked things out and Whiteside is ready to return to the double-double form we've grown accustomed to seeing.

So far, in the preseason, it's working. Whiteside had another monster game on Tuesday, putting up 14 points, 15 rebounds and two blocks in 26 minutes against the Hornets in his hometown. Whiteside's performance was strong, but the best moves of the night go to his niece, who enjoyed the show as much as anyone.

When your uncle is getting buckets in his hometown... pic.twitter.com/cEVpkKlS1g — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) October 2, 2018

Forgot something, Malik?

Malik Monk is trying to carve out a spot in the Hornets backcourt heading into the season. It would probably help if he remembered to wear his jersey.

Malik Monk was all set to check in ... only he forgot his jersey 😅 pic.twitter.com/vp4uuXM8SU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) October 2, 2018

CP3 through the legs

Chris Paul was in midseason form from the jump of the Rockets' preseason opener, finishing with 22 points, nine assists and five steals in 25 minutes. He also employed the most creative of techniques to find new teammate Carmelo Anthony for a corner 3-pointer in the first quarter.