NBA preview: How every team can turn the 2017-18 season into a success
Previewing all 30 teams before the start of the regular season
The NBA season is upon us. The Warriors winning their second NBA championship in three seasons and a wild offseason that featured seven 2017 All-Stars finding new homes feels like yesterday. The 72nd NBA season will open on Tuesday with a doubleheader, as LeBron James (if healthy) and the Cavs face his former teammate, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, followed by the Warriors hosting the Rockets on ring ceremony night.
The best part about the beginning of the season is that everyone starts on blank slate. By Thursday, every team in the Association will have at least played a game. But before the season tips off, our fine CBS Sports NBA scribes have you covered on how your favorite team can turn their season into a success.
Consider this your go-to hub for all your team's needs prior to the 26-week grind.
Atlanta Hawks
Preview: After years of consistency, Atlanta finally hits the reset button
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Boston Celtics
Preview: After adding Hayward and Irving, what would be successful season?
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Brooklyn Nets
Preview: Two questions on Brooklyn's rebuild with D'Angelo Russell, Jeremy Lin
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Charlotte Hornets
Preview: Charlotte's challenge goes deeper than dealing with Dwight Howard
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Chicago Bulls
Preview: After hitting reset in summer, Chicago must not waste rebuilding season
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Cleveland Cavaliers
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Dallas Mavericks
Preview: Dallas needs Dennis Smith Jr. to take reins from Dirk Nowitzki
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Denver Nuggets
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Detroit Pistons
Preview: Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson crucial to any shot at playoff return
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Golden State Warriors
Preview: Bar couldn't be higher for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Golden State
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Houston Rockets
Preview: James Harden, Chris Paul will dazzle, but what about that defense?
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Indiana Pacers
Preview: As Indiana turns page on Paul George era, all eyes on Turner, Oladipo
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Los Angeles Clippers
Preview: Six questions about Blake Griffin and life after Chris Paul
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Los Angeles Lakers
Preview: Lonzo Ball aims to restore excitement, bring back Showtime vibe
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Memphis Grizzlies
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Miami Heat
Preview: Miami is hoping continuity, youth development lead to further success
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Milwaukee Bucks
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Minnesota Timberwolves
Preview: Four-step plan for success in Minnesota's most-hyped season in years
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
New Orleans Pelicans
Preview: DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis experiment on short leash
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
New York Knicks
Preview: Phil is gone, but New York still banking on decisions he left behind
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Oklahoma City Thunder
Preview: OKC must convince Paul George and Melo to believe in a dream
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Orlando Magic
Preview: For Orlando to have any expectations, it must build them first
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Philadelphia 76ers
Preview: Embiid, Simmons, Fultz make it hard to temper Philly expectations
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Phoenix Suns
Preview: Phoenix may struggle now, but it has pieces to become a future contender
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Portland Trail Blazers
Preview: Four-step plan for success involves heavy dose of Jusuf Nurkic
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Sacramento Kings
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
San Antonio Spurs
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Toronto Raptors
Preview: 26 questions surrounding Toronto, DeRozan, new offensive approach
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Utah Jazz
Preview: Four-step plan for Utah to reach playoffs without Hayward and Hill
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
Washington Wizards
Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart
