NBA preview: How every team can turn the 2017-18 season into a success

Previewing all 30 teams before the start of the regular season

The NBA season is upon us. The Warriors winning their second NBA championship in three seasons and a wild offseason that featured seven 2017 All-Stars finding new homes feels like yesterday. The 72nd NBA season will open on Tuesday with a doubleheader, as LeBron James (if healthy) and the Cavs face his former teammate, Kyrie Irving and the Celtics, followed by the Warriors hosting the Rockets on ring ceremony night.

The best part about the beginning of the season is that everyone starts on blank slate. By Thursday, every team in the Association will have at least played a game. But before the season tips off, our fine CBS Sports NBA scribes have you covered on how your favorite team can turn their season into a success. 

Consider this your go-to hub for all your team's needs prior to the 26-week grind.

Atlanta Hawks

Preview: After years of consistency, Atlanta finally hits the reset button
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Boston Celtics

Preview: After adding Hayward and Irving, what would be successful season?
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Brooklyn Nets

Preview: Two questions on Brooklyn's rebuild with D'Angelo Russell, Jeremy Lin
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Charlotte Hornets

Preview: Charlotte's challenge goes deeper than dealing with Dwight Howard
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Chicago Bulls

Preview: After hitting reset in summer, Chicago must not waste rebuilding season
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Cleveland Cavaliers

Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Dallas Mavericks

Preview: Dallas needs Dennis Smith Jr. to take reins from Dirk Nowitzki
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Denver Nuggets

Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Detroit Pistons

Preview: Andre Drummond, Reggie Jackson crucial to any shot at playoff return
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Golden State Warriors

Preview: Bar couldn't be higher for Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Golden State
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Houston Rockets

Preview: James Harden, Chris Paul will dazzle, but what about that defense?
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart

Indiana Pacers

Preview: As Indiana turns page on Paul George era, all eyes on Turner, Oladipo
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Los Angeles Clippers

Preview: Six questions about Blake Griffin and life after Chris Paul
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Los Angeles Lakers

Preview: Lonzo Ball aims to restore excitement, bring back Showtime vibe
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Memphis Grizzlies

Preview: Coming soon
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Miami Heat

Preview: Miami is hoping continuity, youth development lead to further success
Schedule | Stats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Milwaukee Bucks

Preview: Coming soon
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Minnesota Timberwolves

Preview: Four-step plan for success in Minnesota's most-hyped season in years
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

New Orleans Pelicans

Preview: DeMarcus Cousins-Anthony Davis experiment on short leash
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

New York Knicks

Preview: Phil is gone, but New York still banking on decisions he left behind
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Oklahoma City Thunder

Preview: OKC must convince Paul George and Melo to believe in a dream
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Orlando Magic

Preview: For Orlando to have any expectations, it must build them first
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Philadelphia 76ers

Preview: Embiid, Simmons, Fultz make it hard to temper Philly expectations
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Phoenix Suns

Preview: Phoenix may struggle now, but it has pieces to become a future contender
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Portland Trail Blazers

Preview: Four-step plan for success involves heavy dose of Jusuf Nurkic
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

Sacramento Kings

Preview: Coming soon
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart

San Antonio Spurs

Preview: Coming soon
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Toronto Raptors

Preview: 26 questions surrounding Toronto, DeRozan, new offensive approach
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart    

Utah Jazz

Preview: Four-step plan for Utah to reach playoffs without Hayward and Hill
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart  

Washington Wizards

Preview: Coming soon
ScheduleStats | Roster | Depth Chart     

