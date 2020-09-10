Houston Rockets forward Danuel House Jr. is currently under investigation by the NBA for committing an infraction while in the bubble, according to Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports. House allegedly allowed a female COVID-19 testing official into his hotel room, and now his status for the remainder of the Western Conference semifinals against the Los Angeles Lakers is up in the air.

House has proclaimed his innocence and the NBA is expected to make a decision on House's status prior to Game 4, according to Haynes.

Along with teammate Tyson Chandler, House was a late scratch from Houston's Game 3 lineup for "personal reasons." Opposing teams continue to monitor the situation in order to see how the league reacts to House's potential infraction.

If House is found to have committed a violation, he could be subject to a 10-day quarantine period. Prior to the NBA restarting their season in the bubble, Sacramento Kings center Richaun Holmes was forced to quarantine for 10 days after he left the bubble line to pick up food.

The Rockets are the last team staying at Walt Disney World's Grand Floridian Resort, which also serves as their testing site.

During the Rockets' playoff run, House is averaging 11.4 points and 5.8 rebounds while shooting 35.8 percent from 3. The Rockets currently trail the Lakers 2-1 in their Western Conference semifinal series, with Game 4 Thursday night at 7 p.m. ET.