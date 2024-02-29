After filling up the box score en route to winning All-Star Game MVP, Damian Lillard has done the same for Milwaukee on its three-game win streak. Lillard has at least 20 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in each of his last three games, and those numbers are sure to attract lots of NBA prop bets on Thursday. Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will visit Brandon Miller, Miles Bridges and the Hornets at 7 p.m. ET. Despite averaging a combined 19 rebounds plus assists over his last three games, Lillard has a player prop total of just 10.5 for his rebounds plus assists on Thursday.

Coincidentally, tonight's matchup is a rematch of Tuesday's contest in which Lillard had 23 points, nine rebounds and seven assists versus Charlotte. In three games against the Hornets this season, Lillard is averaging 12.7 rebounds plus assists. Doc Rivers has seemingly convinced Lillard to play more all-around basketball, so is backing Over 10.5 (-147) the side to lean towards with this NBA prop? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Thursday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 19 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 63-39 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

Top NBA prop bet for Thursday

After simulating every game on Thursday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking under 5.5 made 3-pointers for Warriors guard Steph Curry at -157 odds. The Warriors visit the Knicks at 7:30 p.m. ET, marking Curry's first visit to Madison Square Garden since breaking Ray Allen's record for most 3-pointers in NBA history on Dec. 14, 2021. However, Curry enters this contest on a rare shooting slump as he's knocking down just 27.6% of his 3-point attempts over his last five games.

Curry has gone Under 5.5 made 3-pointers in four of those five games, and he's averaging just 3.2 made 3-pointers over this stretch. Despite his previous record-breaking exploits versus the Knicks, Curry hasn't had the most efficient games against New York. He's knocking down only 36.1% of shots from downtown over his last six games versus the Knicks, despite being a 42.6% career shooter from beyond the arc. With these factors, the model projects that Curry hits the Under, as it forecasts him to finish with 4.8 made 3-point attempts. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

7 p.m. ET: Bucks vs. Hornets

7 p.m. ET: Jazz vs. Magic

7:30 p.m. ET: Hawks vs. Nets

7:30 p.m. ET: Warriors vs. Knicks

8:30 p.m. ET: Thunder vs. Spurs

9 p.m. ET: Rockets vs. Suns

10 p.m. ET Heat vs. Nuggets

10:30 p.m. ET: Wizards vs. Lakers

