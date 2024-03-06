Alperen Sengun outdueled Victor Wembanyama last night as the Rockets center had a career-high of 45 points to go along with 16 rebounds and five steals. After a tough individual battle on Tuesday, he and Houston will have a more difficult overall test versus Kawhi Leonard, James Harden and the Clippers on Wednesday. Sengun has an NBA prop line of 3.5 assists for tonight's contest, as do Leonard, Paul George and Jalen Green. The Turkish center is averaging 4.8 assists in his breakout season, and NBA prop bettors would be interested to know that L.A. allows the ninth-most assists per game to opposing centers at 4.56 on average.

Tonight's tip-off takes place in Houston, and Sengun is averaging a full assist more at home (5.3) than on the road (4.3). Everything seems to be pointing in Sengun's favor for another full stat line, but what other trends and tendencies from around the league should you be aware of before making any NBA prop bets or entering into a SGP? Before making any NBA prop picks on sites like PrizePicks for Wednesday, be sure to check out the NBA predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every NBA game 10,000 times and has returned well over $10,000 in profit for $100 players on its top-rated NBA picks over the past five-plus seasons. The model enters Week 20 of the 2023-24 NBA season on a sizzling 64-40 roll on all top-rated NBA picks this season, returning more than $2,200. Anyone following it has seen huge returns.

For Wednesday's NBA schedule, the model has locked in its NBA best bets. You can only see the model's NBA prop picks at SportsLine.

Top NBA prop bet for Wednesday

After simulating every game on Wednesday's NBA schedule 10,000 times, the model is picking Under 5.5 made 3-pointers for Warriors guard Stephen Curry at -121 odds. Curry and the Warriors are coming off a 52-point beatdown at the hands of Boston in which the two-time MVP had arguably the worst shooting game of his career. He missed all nine of his 3-point attempts, and his performance ties this season's record for the most 3-point attempts by any player without a make in a game. Over his last eight games, Curry is making just 31% of his shots from beyond the arc and averaging only 3.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Golden State hosts the Bucks tonight at 10 p.m., and Milwaukee's defense has powered its current six-game win streak as it is allowing under 99 points per game during this stretch. For the season, the Bucks rank in the top 10 in both 3-point percentage allowed and 3-point makes allowed. Milwaukee's defense has historically given Curry fits, as over his last eight games versus the team, Curry's gone Under 5.5 made 3-pointers in seven of those games. Given how well the Bucks defend Curry, plus his shooting slump entering tonight's matchup, the model backs the Under and projects Curry to finish with 4.7 made 3-pointers on average. You can see which other NBA picks to back here.

