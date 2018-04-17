NBA raises G League players' salaries for 2018; seven things to know and possible effects

The NBA G League has done a lot to raise its profile in recent years. From the re-branding from the D-League in 2017 to the plan to change the league into a farm system for NBA teams (going so far as to have teams specifically assigned to other players -- think baseball farm systems) to it being streamed on Twitch, the G League isn't just an afterthought any more. And with that in mind, it's time to start treating the players in a similar manner.

On Tuesday, The New York Times' Marc Stein reported that the league is going to be doing just that. Initially, players were making up to $26,000 a month playing for a G League team. According to Stein, however, that number is increasing by at least 35 percent for the 2018-19 season, with players making $35,000 a month, plus housing and insurance benefits in the midst of the five-month regular season of the G League.

Here are a few things to know about the raise and the logistics of it, and what it could mean going forward.

Who's paying the salaries?

The NBA pays the salaries of G League players, although that gets messy when you start talking about two-way contracts. The G League was long only a developmental league in name, with players rarely getting call-ups. As such, the idea of factoring the G League into the salary cap wasn't considered logistically, and the NBA funneled money into its young prospects.

How many teams have G League affiliates?

As of next year, there will be 27 teams with G League teams. Only the Denver Nuggets, New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers won't have G League teams come next season when the Washington Wizards introduce the phenomenally named Capital City Go-Go. We may see that number expand soon as the Pelicans are already seeking out a location for a team, and as this league gets more competitive it may become more of a necessity.

How are two-way contracts affected?

Players on two-way contracts will still get a raise, though not quite as drastic of one. This practice has already been in the NBA for a year, and we will likely only see the 16th and 17th roster spots be more utilized as the league expands. NBA teams can still carry two players on two-way contracts. As a reminder, the G League salary is a base $75,000 per month. This will change that to $77,250. When an NBA team calls up a two-way prospect (they can carry two-ways for a max of 45 regular-season days on an NBA roster), and a prorated rookie salary will comprise the rest of their money.

How will this affect the G League's profile?

The G League has been trying to raise its profile for some time, but nothing will change that more than making the competition better. Easily accessible Twitch streams, the idea of NBA fans' favorite teams farming young talent, the allure of the MLB's farm system ... all of these add to the appeal of cultivating a successful G League, and that's not to mention the simple fact that the NBA clearly wants as many people playing basketball as possible. In the end, if more potential NBA stars start going to the G League, we'll see people following it more closely. Look at how eagle-eyed people are with Triple-A stats. That's the future the NBA wants with this.

So will more players join the G League out of high school?

This is tricky, because a lot of factors are at play. It was reported in March that commissioner Adam Silver wanted to reestablish the NBA's connection with top high school talent, and it was also mentioned that higher G League salaries could be a part of that. With that in mind, at least on some level, he's putting his money where his mouth is. The ideal for Silver is that more players join the G League as an alternative to college out of high school, and this salary could entice them.

The key, of course, will be NBA teams taking advantage of their farm system to make sure that talent isn't stashed and forgotten. That's a tricky balance. Darius Bazley will be joining the G League as he becomes a top recruit breaking out of a commitment to Syracuse. The NBA's age limit of 19 for American players is still in place, so this doesn't change that. But it still opens up another avenue for young prospects.

Why is the NBA doing this now?



Obviously the league's profile is a part of this, and it's a bit ridiculous that the NBA's new 2K League had players making about this amount, so in that regard it's partially rectifying a wrong. The other (and likely more pertinent reason) is that amid the scandals rocking the college basketball world, Silver has only become more vocal in trying to eschew a system that he seems to believe is broken. ESPN reported last month that the scandal has expedited Silver's efforts to develop relationships with high school players, with the NBA also trying to hone their skills outside of organized team activities. Silver has waffled on the age limit rule throughout his reign as commissioner, but the G League gives him a chance to avoid that can of worms altogether.

How will this affect NCAA Basketball?

Honestly, only time will tell. People have long lamented the one-and-done rule, but nothing will make that change outside of killing the age limit. There are extraneous factors that will always make people lean towards college. The on-campus fame, the amenities, the "college experience" (even if that experience is more "Animal House" than "the norm"). Regardless, a lot of players will still flock to the NCAA as long as they can. That isn't necessarily a bad thing. This is just another avenue becoming more credible for them to explore.

Regardless of what happens, this is a rather drastic change. It isn't an insignificant amount of money, and with the league taking other steps to help G League players, if nothing else, we may see other following in Bazley's footsteps. This is Silver taking another stride to help out players who want to take a more unconventional route to the NBA. But it's the kind of step that just might make it more conventional.