The NBA will go international during the 2026, 2027 and 2028 seasons with several regular-season games scheduled to be played in Berlin, London, Manchester and Paris. The Memphis Grizzlies and Orlando Magic will play Jan. 15, 2026 in Berlin, and then three days later in London.

Teams have not yet been announced for the 2027 and 2028 international games, but those sites are set for Manchester and Paris in 2027, and Berlin and Paris for 2028. The games are slated for Uber Arena (Berlin), The O2 (London), Co-op Live (Manchester) and the Accor Arena (Paris).

"Announcing the next three season's regular-season games in Europe reflects the incredible momentum and appetite for NBA basketball in France, Germany, the UK and across the region," said George Aivazoglou, the NBA Managing Director for Europe and Middle East. "We look forward to welcoming the Grizzlies and the Magic to Berlin and London and to engaging fans, players and the local communities through the games and the surrounding events."

According to the NBA, "The NBA Berlin Game 2026 presented by Tissot will mark the 14th game featuring an NBA team in Germany since 1984 and the league's first regular-season game in the country. The NBA London Game 2026 presented by Tissot will be the 19th game featuring an NBA team in the UK since 1993 and the league's 10th regular-season game in London."

The Grizzlies will be playing their fifth and sixth games in Europe and first in Berlin and London. They're led by two-time All-Star Ja Morant and former league defensive player of the year Jaren Jackson Jr. The Magic, who will be playing for the 14th and 15th time outside of the U.S. and Canada, have several international players including German brothers Franz and Moritz Wagner and second-year German forward Tristan da Silva.

This is part of the NBA's attempt at growing the game globally. The NBA and FIBA are currently in the "exploratory phase" of a potential new basketball league in Europe. The early plan would call for 16 teams across several countries. Some of those teams could be existing EuroLeague teams, with The Athletic reporting earlier this year that Real Madrid, Barca Barcelona, ASVEL Basket of Villeurbanne and Fenerbahçe Istanbul are possibilities.

"It's [the] early days," NBA commissioner Adam Silver said in March alongside FIBA secretary general Andreas Zagklis. "So literally nothing has been agreed upon yet. We're still in the modeling, exploratory stage."

Silver previously acknowledged the playing style differences between the NBA and FIBA. NBA games are 48 minutes whereas FIBA games are 40, and there are a number of differences within their respective rulebooks. He indicated that the plan would be to lean toward FIBA's standard, saying "we want to honor the tradition of European sport."