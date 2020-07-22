Watch Now: Report: NBA Proposes Second Bubble In Chicago For Teams Not Invited To Disney ( 1:36 )

Despite the fact that players continue to test positive for COVID-19, and cases are surging in Florida, the NBA is moving ahead with its plan to resume the 2019-20 season at Disney World on July 30. Teams have already arrived in Orlando after traveling from their respective markets and are moving closer to taking the floor for games that actually matter.

Players, coaches and staff members were isolated in their rooms upon arrival, and had to return two negative COVID-19 tests at least 24 hours apart before they were cleared to begin usual activities. Once that happened, teams were able to begin group practices and workouts, and they'll do so on their own some familiar courts, as a number of NBA teams trucked their home floors down to the bubble and set up in ballrooms.

From there, the next stage of ramping up to the actual games will be a series of scrimmages. The NBA released the schedule earlier this month which has each team playing three scrimmages, beginning on July 22. Here's a look at the complete schedule and the results of the games which have taken place:

July 22

All times Eastern

July 23

All times Eastern

July 24

All times Eastern

July 25

All times Eastern

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Orlando Magic, 12 p.m.

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Sacramento Kings, 12:30 p.m.

Miami Heat vs. Utah Jazz, 4 p.m.

Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs, 4:30 p.m.

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Washington Wizards, 8 p.m.

Denver Nuggets vs. New Orleans Pelicans, 8:30 p.m.

July 26

All times Eastern

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 12 p.m.

Phoenix Suns vs. Boston Celtics, 1:30 p.m.

Indiana Pacers vs. Dallas Mavericks, 4 p.m.

Portland Trail Blazers vs. Toronto Raptors, 6 p.m.

Houston Rockets vs. Memphis Grizzlies, 8 p.m.

July 27

All times Eastern

Washington Wizards vs. Los Angeles Lakers, 3 p.m.

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Clippers, 4 p.m.

Utah Jazz vs. Brooklyn Nets, 5:30 p.m.

Orlando Magic vs. Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m.

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Milwaukee Bucks, 8 p.m.

July 28

All times Eastern

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Miami Heat, 2 p.m.

Toronto Raptors vs. Phoenix Suns, 3 p.m.

San Antonio Spurs vs. Indiana Pacers, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Portland Trail Blazers, 6 p.m.

Boston Celtics vs. Houston Rockets, 8 p.m.

Dallas Mavericks vs. Philadelphia 76ers, 8:30 p.m.

Based on this time frame, players will have less than two weeks of team practices in Orlando before they start scrimmaging, and less than three weeks before they start playing high-intensity games with playoff spots and seeding on the line. That condensed schedule after months of irregular and limited training has many worried about a potential increase in injuries.

We've already seen Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo decide to opt out of the restart because of his concern about not being able to properly get back up to speed before the games began. Likewise, Washington Wizards forward Davis Bertans is sitting out ahead of what should be a big payday in free agency, and a number of young stars in line for big extensions have secured insurance policies.

Hopefully everyone will be able to stay healthy, not just from a COVID-19 standpoint, but with injuries as well.