NBA reportedly issues memo on coronavirus, offer suggestions on how to keep players safe
The NBA is bracing for the spread of coronavirus
As the coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, the NBA is working to protect its teams and players. A memo was issued to teams Monday with suggested measures for avoiding the virus, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Zach Lowe. Among other steps, the league has suggested players fist-bump instead of high-five and avoid taking items from fans to autograph.
To this point, cases of the virus in North America have been fairly minimal. More concerning is the disease's impact on foreign countries that the NBA scouts. There is reportedly concern around the league that pre-draft scouting visits and workouts could be limited or even canceled entirely thanks to the virus. As of now, the NBA is preparing for upcoming events such as the Global Hoops Summit and NBA Draft Combine to proceed as scheduled.
The NBA has been in communication with both the CDC and private experts according to this report. Their expectation, at the moment, is that a player infected with the virus would be sidelined for around two weeks. Additionally, players are taking their own steps to remain healthy. C.J. McCollum, for instance, announced that he would not be signing autographs for the foreseeable future.
So far, the NBA has not canceled, rescheduled or otherwise altered any games. The EuroLeague has already played some games without fans or media in attendance in an effort to curb the spread of the virus, but so far, that is not a step that the NBA has publicly taken.
For the time being, all the league can do is monitor the situation as it develops in North America and prepare for the possibility of a wider spread if it comes to that. Hopefully, though, the league will be able to proceed with minimal disruptions.
Be sure to follow CBS News for the latest news and updates concerning the coronavirus.
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Pacers vs. Spurs odds, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Pacers vs. Spurs game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Lillard (groin) to return Wed.
Lillard has been out with a groin injury since Feb. 12
-
Tracking NBA buyout candidates
Keep up with the latest player movement around the league
-
Bucks vs. Heat odds, picks, simulation
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated Monday's Bucks vs. Heat game 10,000 times.
-
Report: Lakers to work out J.R., Waiters
The first-place Lakers are still seeking reinforcements for their upcoming playoff push
-
Kevin Durant may play in 2020 Olympics
Durant has been sidelined with an Achilles injury since the 2019 NBA Finals
-
Top moments from Kobe, Gigi Bryant's memorial
The Celebration of Life for Kobe and Gianna Bryant was held on Monday in Los Angeles
-
LIVE: 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago
Team LeBron rallied from a halftime deficit to prevail in the 2020 NBA All-Star Game