NBA reportedly sends league-wide memo indicating the one-and-done rule may end in 2021

Ever since 2006, the NBA's one-and-done rule has impacted not only professional basketball, but college as well. Players were not allowed to enter the NBA Draft without being one year removed from their high school graduation class. This has resulted in talented players being forced to wait a year before they could enter the NBA.

The majority of those players went off to college for one year before immediately turning pro. Other players have played internationally, or made a stop in the G League. The one-and-done rule has been criticized by NBA and college fans alike. NBA fans want talent in the league as soon as possible. College fans want players who actually want to be in school as opposed to treating it as a one-stop shop.

Those fans may finally be getting their wish and seeing the end of the controversial rule. According to Zach Lowe of ESPN, the league sent out a memo to all 30 NBA teams indicating a potential change in eligibility rules.

The NBA on Friday sent teams a memo indicating that "eligibility rules" for the draft may shift as early as 2021 (but no earlier) as the league reviews issues "related to player development and the corruption investigation in college basketball," according to a copy of the memo obtained by ESPN. The memo does not mention the one-and-done rule by name, but it is meant to remind teams the league and the players union could agree to scrap one-and-one before the expiration of the current collective bargaining deal in 2024 -- and perhaps well before then, sources say. The memo says that as of now, the league does not expect changes in draft eligibility rules would take place at any time "prior to the 2021 or 2022 draft" -- for example in 2019 or 2020. If such a change were to happen, it could create a single draft loaded with the best prospects from two consecutive high school classes.

The memo indicates that any changes to the one-and-done rule won't come until 2021 at the earliest, but it would be a welcome change nonetheless. It will be interesting to see how teams choose to approach their future draft picks knowing that this could be happening sometime soon.

In the college world, recruiting will continue as always but it could shift the strategy of certain teams that have relied so heavily on one-and-dones over the years. Schools like Kentucky will always recruit well, but will tactics change?