NBA reportedly to shift the start of free agency moratorium period to a more reasonable hour

The NBA calendar is going to look a tad different in the near future.

According to ESPN's Tim Bontemps, the NBA is expected to move the start of the moratorium from midnight ET on July 1 to 6 p.m. ET on June 30. This would mean that the free agency moratorium period would begin six hours earlier than it currently does.

The NBA is expected to move up the start of its annual moratorium from midnight on July 1 to 6pm on June 30, sources told ESPN. The move will shift the league away from an antiquated system by allowing teams to start talking to players at a reasonable hour. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 15, 2019

The change would allow teams to begin negotiating with players during normal business hours rather than the current system, where both sides have to wait until midnight before striking a deal. Deals can't actually be officially signed until July.

As the current system stands, it's often a mad dash to speak with prospective free agents at 12:01 a.m. ET and deals quickly begin to become reported. For example, players like Kevin Durant and Paul George struck deals to re-sign with the Golden State Warriors and Oklahoma City Thunder, respectively, just as free agency began after midnight.

The move is expected to benefit both sides, so that teams can begin negotiating at a reasonable hour.