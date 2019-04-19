NBA rescinds technical fouls against Warriors' Kevin Durant, Clippers' JaMychal Green

There's been quite the fair share of extracurricular activities during the opening round series between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Clippers.

In the third quarter of Game 3, Kevin Durant went to the floor after JaMychal Green rushed over to set a screen for teammate Shai-Gilgeous Alexander and both Durant and Green were quickly assessed technical fouls. However, on Friday, the NBA announced that the technical fouls have been rescinded for both players following a review of the incident.

"Me and JaMychal Green, we were conversing about the play that happened before, just like you and I," Durant said after the game. "Somebody came out of nowhere and tech'd us both. How would you feel? That was pretty quick. Hopefully they rescind that one because I don't want somebody to think somebody is in my head, that's why I got that tech. I just want to get that out of the way because I don't want to jeopardize my team in the future."

Things didn't get physical between Durant and Green as both players appeared to be laughing about the play following their walk back down the floor.

The technical foul would've been the third for Durant during the postseason thus far. Durant and Patrick Beverley were both ejected in Game 1 after getting into a verbal altercation.

Durant has been the talk of the league due to his dust-ups with Beverley throughout the first three games of the series. Beverley has played an aggressive style of defense that Durant has had trouble with at times.