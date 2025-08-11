The quietest part of the NBA offseason moves onward. But that doesn't mean there aren't still some things in need of sorting this summer, primarily with some restricted free agents. There are several stalemates as it relates to some mid-tier players in search of more lucrative contracts, and it many cases it doesn't sound as though a resolution is near.

With not much else going on in terms of trades or major free agents, there is a lot to digest surrounding some of the top restricted free agents and where they stand as of August 11.

Kuminga more enticed by qualifying offer than two-year deal offered by Warriors

Kuminga has been the headline amongst the restricted free agency class. There has been little forward progress towards a resolution. The Warriors offered a two-year, $45 million contract to the athletic forward, which he has been adamant about signing. The issue is that Kuminga seeks an AAV in the $30 million range, which Golden State is unwilling to offer as Kuminga struggled to carve out a consistent role in Steve Kerr's system. On a roster that features Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler and Draymond Green, the path to all-star goals are unlikely, so paying Kuminga essentially All-Star level money for something he's yet proven to be doesn't make sense.

The Warriors are at a crossroads with Kuminga, who reportedly is more inclined to sign the $7.9 million qualifying offer to play for Golden State next season and then reach unrestricted free agency next summer, per ESPN's Anthony Slater.

The Warriors would not want it to come to that, as they would surely rather trade Kuminga to get assets in return rather than letting him walk for free next summer. The issue, though, is there hasn't been a team on the market willing to give Golden State what it wants in return for Kuminga, which is at the very least an unprotected first-round pick. They rejected a trade offer from the Kings, who reportedly offered Malik Monk and a lottery protected 2030 first-round pick for Kuminga. The Suns are also a team interested in a sign-and-trade, but have no control over their own first-round picks through 2032, making them an unlikely trade partner for the Warriors.

The Chicago Bulls popped up as a possible sign-and-trade partner, as Jake Fischer reports that Golden State's interest in guard Josh Giddey -- who is also a restricted free agent -- is "genuine." The issue there, though, is that the Bulls have maintained thus far that they have no interest in parting with Giddey.

So basically, the Warriors and Kuminga are no closer to resolving this stalemate, but the possibility of him signing the qualifying offer seems to be higher now than it was before.

Giddey draws interest from Eastern Conference teams

Giddey and the Bulls are in a similar situation to the one with Kuminga and the Warriors. Giddey wants a salary in the $30 million-a-year range, the Bulls don't want to offer that much. Chicago reportedly offered a four-year, $80 million deal to Giddey when free agency opened on June 30, which Giddey declined, per Fischer.

Both sides are reportedly confident in getting a deal done, per ESPN's Jamal Collier, however the Australian guard drew interest from multiple Eastern Conference teams. It's unclear who those teams are. But the Bulls have no interest in trading him as they view Giddey as a integral piece to their young core going forward.

If a team gives Giddey an offer sheet, the Bulls can match any offer he receives, but that's a risky game to play if someone comes out of left field to offer something higher than what Chicago is willing to pay. The only thing giving the Bulls leverage right now is the fact that there are virtually no teams with cap space to give Giddey the type of deal he wants, so similar to the Warriors, the Bulls seem to be comfortable playing the long game and waiting for Giddey to come to terms with a lower salary than what he wants.

Cam Thomas 'most likely' to take qualifying offer

The Nets are reportedly not "aggressive" in trying to keep Thomas long term, per Fischer, and with no extension expected he's considered the most likely amongst the top restricted free agents to take the $6 million qualifying offer for next season. That would allow Thomas to become an unrestricted free agent next summer, giving him the freedom to sign with any team he chooses.

That also means that if Thomas signs the qualifying offer, expect a motivated season from him as he markets himself to every other team in the league in the hunt for a long-term, lucrative contract. After being selected 27th overall in the 2021 draft, Thomas quickly rose to dynamic scorer status for the Nets. He averaged a career high 24 points last season, and while it came on a team that finished 26-56, there's no denying Thomas' talent as a scorer. There will surely be a number of interested teams in him next summer if he's able to continue to develop other aspects of his game, but it sounds as though the Nets don't see him as part of their long-term future.

Sixers confident they can re-sign Grimes

There are no teams -- aside from the Nets -- with cap space to try and force Philadelphia's hand at offering more than the $8.7 million qualifying offer Grimes could sign right now. However, Fischer reports that the Sixers are "confident" that Grimes will re-sign with them, what that deal looks like though is unknown.

Grimes is in a difficult spot, because after the Mavericks traded him in February, he really elevated his game. He averaged nearly 22 points in 28 games with the Sixers, thanks to a significant increase in his role because of injuries to Joel Embiid, Paul George and Jared McCain. He certainly played above his contract, but with the Sixers expected to be fully healthy, and with a depth chart that includes Tyrese Maxey, McCain and No. 3 pick in this year's draft in VJ Edgecombe all playing the same position as Grimes, the Sixers really have no reason to sign him to a deal more significant than the qualifying offer.

However, if Grimes takes the qualifying offer, and injuries hit the Sixers once again, it serves as a great opportunity for Grimes to prove to the rest of the league that he deserves a bigger payday next summer. Given Philadelphia's bad luck with injuries, that could be a likely scenario for him. But if he takes the qualifying offer, and sees his role diminished because of a crowded roster, that could hurt Grimes' value for next summer, too.