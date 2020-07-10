The NBA has made certain Disney World attractions and experiences available to players who are living in the Orlando bubble ahead of the league's resumption of play. Players will have special after-hours access to some of the more popular rides, like Expedition Everest at Animal Kingdom, Rock 'N' Roller Coaster at Hollywood Studios and Test Track at Epcot, along with golf courses and fishing trips.

This details were given out to NBA players on Wednesday, that according to USA Today.

"Players will have the first opportunity to select experiences on a first come first serve basis and are recommended to book experiences at least 48 hours in advance," the memo said. "Open slots for experiences will be released 24 hours prior to the beginning of the event, during which period other members of the team travel party may book available inventory."

Here are some specifics on what is available to players following the initial quarantine period of the Disney World bubble, per USA Today:

Golf: Disney's Palm Golf Course, Disney's Lake Buena Vista Golf Course and Disney's Magnolia Golf Course. These will be open six days a week, with groups as large as four allowed to play.

Fishing/Boating: Two-hour excursions with five guests per boat at Grand Marina which includes a guide, rod, reel, artificial lures and live bait.

Bowling: Splitsville Luxury Bowling Lanes will be available 2-3 times a week later this month.

Other: Players lounges will include pool tables, table tennis, video games, swimming pools, tennis courts and bikes.