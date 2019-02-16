NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2019: Live updates of event, TV channel, live stream, date, start time, odds
Some of the league's young talent is on display in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge
While the All-Star Celebrity Game leads off NBA All-Star Weekend, the main event of the night follows in the Rising Stars Challenge -- an exciting game that puts some of the league's most talented young players against one another.
The Rising Stars Challenge features a Team World and a Team USA doing battle in Charlotte. Lonzo Ball was slated to participate in this year's game for the Team USA, but a sprained ankle forced him to miss Friday's contest. Replacing him on the 10-man roster is Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.
The game has taken on many forms over the years with it just being a rookie challenge when it began in 1994. It's also pitted rookies against sophomores, but has been comprised of World and U.S. teams since the 2015 installment.
In 2018, Team World came away with a 155-124 win over Team USA. Bogdan Bogdanovic was named the MVP of the game as he scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and drilled seven shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 35 points for the U.S. team.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge.
How to watch Rising Stars Challenge
- Date: Friday, Feb. 15
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
Team World Roster
- OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors)
- Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings)
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn Nets)
- Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls)
- Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)
Team USA Roster
- Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets)
- Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings)
- John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)
- De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Kevin Knox (New York Knicks)
- Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
- *Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers) -- replaced by Knox
