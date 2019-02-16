NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2019: Live updates of event, TV channel, live stream, date, start time, odds

While the All-Star Celebrity Game leads off NBA All-Star Weekend, the main event of the night follows in the Rising Stars Challenge -- an exciting game that puts some of the league's most talented young players against one another.

The Rising Stars Challenge features a Team World and a Team USA doing battle in Charlotte. Lonzo Ball was slated to participate in this year's game for the Team USA, but a sprained ankle forced him to miss Friday's contest. Replacing him on the 10-man roster is Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.

The game has taken on many forms over the years with it just being a rookie challenge when it began in 1994. It's also pitted rookies against sophomores, but has been comprised of World and U.S. teams since the 2015 installment.

In 2018, Team World came away with a 155-124 win over Team USA. Bogdan Bogdanovic was named the MVP of the game as he scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and drilled seven shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 35 points for the U.S. team.

CBS Sports will be with you the entire way updating this story with the latest news and analysis from the Rising Stars Challenge. If you are unable to view the live application below, please click here.

Live updates from Rising Stars Challenge:

Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge.

How to watch Rising Stars Challenge

Date: Friday, Feb. 15



Friday, Feb. 15 Time: 9 p.m. ET



9 p.m. ET Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina



Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina TV: TNT

TNT Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)

So who has the edge in Team USA. vs. Team World at the Rising Stars Challenge? And what trend makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Friday's NBA Rising Stars Challenge picks, all from the expert on a massive 28-10 NBA heater, and find out.

Team World Roster

Team USA Roster