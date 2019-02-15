NBA Rising Stars Challenge 2019: Watch event online, live streaming, TV, date, time, odds, rosters
Some of the league's young talent will be on display in Friday night's Rising Stars Challenge
NBA All-Star Weekend gets underway on Friday night. While the All-Star Celebrity Game leads things off, the main event of the night follows in the Rising Stars Challenge -- an exciting game that puts some of the league's most talented young players against one another.
The Rising Stars Challenge features a Team World and a Team USA that will do battle in Charlotte. Lonzo Ball was slated to participate in this year's game for the Team USA, but a sprained ankle will force him to miss Friday's contest. Replacing him on the 10-man roster is Knicks rookie Kevin Knox.
The game has taken on many forms over the years with it just being a rookie challenge when it began in 1994. It's also pitted rookies against sophomores, but has been comprised of World and U.S. teams since the 2015 installment.
In 2018, Team World came away with a 155-124 win over Team USA. Bogdan Bogdanovic was named the MVP of the game as he scored 26 points on 9-of-16 shooting and drilled seven shots from beyond the arc. Meanwhile, Boston Celtics forward Jaylen Brown scored a game-high 35 points for the U.S. team.
Here's everything you need to know about how to watch the 2019 Rising Stars Challenge.
How to watch Rising Stars Challenge
- Date: Friday, Feb. 15
- Time: 9 p.m. ET
- Location: Spectrum Center -- Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV: TNT
- Streaming: fuboTV (try it free)
So who has the edge in Team USA. vs. Team World at the Rising Stars Challenge? And what trend makes one team a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to get Friday's NBA Rising Stars Challenge picks, all from the expert on a massive 28-10 NBA heater, and find out.
Team World Roster
- OG Anunoby (Toronto Raptors)
- Deandre Ayton (Phoenix Suns)
- Bogdan Bogdanovic (Sacramento Kings)
- Luka Doncic (Dallas Mavericks)
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (Los Angeles Clippers)
- Rodions Kurucs (Brooklyn Nets)
- Lauri Markkanen (Chicago Bulls)
- Josh Okogie (Minnesota Timberwolves)
- Cedi Osman (Cleveland Cavaliers)
- Ben Simmons (Philadelphia 76ers)
Team USA Roster
- Jarrett Allen (Brooklyn Nets)
- Marvin Bagley III (Sacramento Kings)
- John Collins (Atlanta Hawks)
- De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings)
- Jaren Jackson Jr. (Memphis Grizzlies)
- Kevin Knox (New York Knicks)
- Kyle Kuzma (Los Angeles Lakers)
- Donovan Mitchell (Utah Jazz)
- Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)
- Trae Young (Atlanta Hawks)
- *Lonzo Ball (Los Angeles Lakers) -- replaced by Knox
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Middleton takes unlikely path to ASG
In his seventh season in the league, Middleton is helping power the Milwaukee Bucks to the...
-
Report: Pelicans fire GM Demps
The Pelicans ownership wanted to make a change and it started with Dell Demps being relieved...
-
Ranking every Rising Stars player
With the talent on the court, this year's Rising Stars game could be more exciting than the...
-
LeBron's ownership comments show change
The NBA is one of the few leagues that seem to allow players to step into the spotlight
-
Six things to watch for All-Star weekend
There's a lot going on during All-Star Weekend, so here's where you should direct your foc...
-
How to watch: NBA Slam Dunk Contest
The main event of All-Star Weekend returns once again