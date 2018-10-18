NBA rookie debuts: How Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and every 2018 lottery pick played in their first game

Some rookies burst onto the scene, while others have a ways to go

Before any NBA player can become a superstar, they have to play in their first game. On Wednesday we were lucky enough to see plenty of potential All-Stars and perhaps even Hall of Famers take the floor for the very first time, as all but three 2018 NBA lottery picks made their debuts. Here's a look at how each of them performed.

Deandre Ayton PHO • C • 22
  • Minutes: 36
  • Points: 18
  • FG: 8-11
  • 3P: 0-0
  • Rebounds: 10
  • Assists: 6
  • Steals: 1
  • Blocks: 1

Ayton was as advertised in his NBA debut, putting up big numbers in an efficient way.

Marvin Bagley III SAC • PF • 35
  • Minutes: 12
  • Points: 6
  • FG: 3-6
  • 3P: 0-0
  • Rebounds: 5
  • Assists: 0
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 0

The Kings decided to ease Bagley in against the tough Jazz defense and played him limited minutes.

Luka Doncic DAL • PG • 77
  • Minutes: 31
  • Points: 10
  • FG: 5-16
  • 3P: 0-5
  • Rebounds: 8
  • Assists: 4
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 0

Doncic struggled shooting the ball, but his playmaking was evident with sweet dishes like this one to DeAndre Jordan.

Jaren Jackson Jr. MEM • PF • 13
  • Minutes: 25
  • Points: 10
  • FG: 2-6
  • 3P: 0-1
  • Rebounds: 5
  • Assists: 1
  • Steals: 3
  • Blocks:  1

Jackson got a good amount of run in a big loss for the Grizzlies. He was a minus-21 for the game, but was active on defense.

Trae Young ATL • PG • 11
  • Minutes: 33
  • Points: 14
  • FG: 5-14
  • 3P: 1-5
  • Rebounds: 6
  • Assists: 5
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 0

This one turned into a laugher quickly as the Knicks -- yes those Knicks -- blew out the Hawks from the get-go. Young put up decent numbers but couldn't find the range from distance.

Mohamed Bamba ORL • C • 5
  • Minutes: 24
  • Points: 13
  • FG: 6-8
  • 3P: 1-2
  • Rebounds: 7
  • Assists: 0
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 2

Considered more of a project than other lottery picks, Bamba proved that he's ready to contribute immediately in his debut.

Wendell Carter Jr. CHI • PF • 34

Carter will make his debut on Thursday against the 76ers.

Collin Sexton CLE • PG • 2
  • Minutes: 17
  • Points: 9
  • FG: 2-7
  • 3P: 1-4
  • Rebounds: 3
  • Assists: 0
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 0

Sexton was shaky in his debut, shooting poorly and committing four turnovers while picking up four fouls.

Kevin Knox NY • SF • 20
  • Minutes: 23
  • Points: 10
  • FG: 4-16
  • 3P: 1-5
  • Rebounds: 0
  • Assists: 0
  • Steals: 2
  • Blocks: 1

Knox played well in the preseason, but just could not find his groove on Wednesday as he shot horrendously from the floor.

Mikal Bridges PHO • SF • 25
  • Minutes: 0:12
  • Points: 0
  • FG: 0-0
  • 3P: 0-0
  • Rebounds: 0
  • Assists: 0
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 0

Bridges was injured for much of the preseason and didn't crack the Suns rotation on opening night. He came in for the game's final 12 seconds.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander LAC • PG • 2
  • Minutes: 28
  • Points: 11
  • FG: 5-6
  • 3P: 0-0
  • Rebounds: 2
  • Assists: 4
  • Steals: 1
  • Blocks: 1

The Clippers are incredibly high on Gilgeous-Alexander, and it's easy to see why from his debut.

Miles Bridges CHA • SF • 0
  • Minutes: 14
  • Points: 1
  • FG: 0-1
  • 3P: 0-1
  • Rebounds: 0
  • Assists: 1
  • Steals: 0
  • Blocks: 0

Bridges failed to get into a rhythm in his NBA debut, missing his only field goal attempt -- a 3-pointer -- in the Hornets' loss.

Jerome Robinson LAC • SG • 10

Robinson didn't make it onto the court in his first NBA game.

Michael Porter Jr. DEN • PF • 1

Porter is still recovering from offseason back surgery, so he didn't suit up for the Nuggets on Wednesday.

