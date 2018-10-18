NBA rookie debuts: How Deandre Ayton, Luka Doncic, Trae Young and every 2018 lottery pick played in their first game

Before any NBA player can become a superstar, they have to play in their first game. On Wednesday we were lucky enough to see plenty of potential All-Stars and perhaps even Hall of Famers take the floor for the very first time, as all but three 2018 NBA lottery picks made their debuts. Here's a look at how each of them performed.

Minutes: 36



36 Points: 18



18 FG: 8-11



8-11 3P: 0-0



0-0 Rebounds: 10



10 Assists: 6



6 Steals: 1



1 Blocks: 1



Ayton was as advertised in his NBA debut, putting up big numbers in an efficient way.

Minutes: 12



12 Points: 6



6 FG: 3-6



3-6 3P: 0-0



0-0 Rebounds: 5



5 Assists: 0



0 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 0



The Kings decided to ease Bagley in against the tough Jazz defense and played him limited minutes.

Minutes: 31



31 Points: 10



10 FG: 5-16



5-16 3P: 0-5



0-5 Rebounds: 8



8 Assists: 4



4 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 0



Doncic struggled shooting the ball, but his playmaking was evident with sweet dishes like this one to DeAndre Jordan.

Minutes: 25



25 Points: 10



10 FG: 2-6



2-6 3P: 0-1



0-1 Rebounds: 5



5 Assists: 1



1 Steals: 3



3 Blocks: 1



Jackson got a good amount of run in a big loss for the Grizzlies. He was a minus-21 for the game, but was active on defense.

Minutes: 33



33 Points: 14



14 FG: 5-14



5-14 3P: 1-5



1-5 Rebounds: 6



6 Assists: 5



5 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 0



This one turned into a laugher quickly as the Knicks -- yes those Knicks -- blew out the Hawks from the get-go. Young put up decent numbers but couldn't find the range from distance.

Minutes: 24



24 Points: 13



13 FG: 6-8



6-8 3P: 1-2



1-2 Rebounds: 7



7 Assists: 0



0 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 2



Considered more of a project than other lottery picks, Bamba proved that he's ready to contribute immediately in his debut.

Carter will make his debut on Thursday against the 76ers.

Minutes: 17



17 Points: 9



9 FG: 2-7



2-7 3P: 1-4



1-4 Rebounds: 3



3 Assists: 0



0 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 0



Sexton was shaky in his debut, shooting poorly and committing four turnovers while picking up four fouls.

Minutes: 23



23 Points: 10



10 FG: 4-16



4-16 3P: 1-5



1-5 Rebounds: 0



0 Assists: 0



0 Steals: 2



2 Blocks: 1



Knox played well in the preseason, but just could not find his groove on Wednesday as he shot horrendously from the floor.

Minutes: 0:12



0:12 Points: 0



0 FG: 0-0



0-0 3P: 0-0



0-0 Rebounds: 0



0 Assists: 0



0 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 0



Bridges was injured for much of the preseason and didn't crack the Suns rotation on opening night. He came in for the game's final 12 seconds.

Minutes: 28



28 Points: 11



11 FG: 5-6



5-6 3P: 0-0



0-0 Rebounds: 2



2 Assists: 4



4 Steals: 1



1 Blocks: 1



The Clippers are incredibly high on Gilgeous-Alexander, and it's easy to see why from his debut.

Minutes: 14



14 Points: 1



1 FG: 0-1



0-1 3P: 0-1



0-1 Rebounds: 0



0 Assists: 1



1 Steals: 0



0 Blocks: 0



Bridges failed to get into a rhythm in his NBA debut, missing his only field goal attempt -- a 3-pointer -- in the Hornets' loss.

Robinson didn't make it onto the court in his first NBA game.

Porter is still recovering from offseason back surgery, so he didn't suit up for the Nuggets on Wednesday.