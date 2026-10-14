Entering the 2025-26 college basketball season, the hype around the incoming freshmen class was palpable. Led by the likes of Darryn Peterson, AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer and Caleb Wilson, that group departed college basketball as one of the best freshmen classes of this generation.

Now, as those players enter their rookie seasons in the NBA, there is even more hype surrounding what could be one of the best rookie classes this century. Peterson and Dybantsa are joining unique situations: the Jazz and Wizards both missed the playoffs, but there is infrastructure in place for those teams to make a huge jump this season. Peterson and Dybantsa won't have to shoulder the load of being the guy from Day 1.

Because of how deep this class is, other players throughout the lottery are set for a significant role immediately. One name to watch is Kings guard Darius Acuff Jr., who will be handed the keys to Sacramento's offense immediately. Acuff was an All-American during his one-and-done season at Arkansas and was the best true point guard in the sport.

Outside of the top 10 picks, Warriors forward Yaxel Lendeborg — the oldest player drafted in the first round — should get an opportunity to start from Day 1. With Kristaps Porziņģis' status in limbo to begin the season, Lendeborg's number will be called on even more than anticipated.

With the season on the horizon, here are the 10 rookies who could make a significant impact for their respective teams. All rookie of the year odds are via FanDuel Sportsbook.

1. Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +300

Boozer was comfortably the best player in college basketball last season. He went No. 3 to the Grizzlies anyway because Peterson and Dybantsa were in the same draft class. Boozer probably goes No. 1 in most years, but not in 2026.

What makes Boozer so good? It's a combination of his elite basketball IQ, passing and rebounding. Boozer is a bruiser down low who uses pump fakes to draw contact to get to the line. Boozer attempted 280 free throws at Duke last season, which ranked No. 4 among all Division I players. I'm comfortable with saying that Boozer will be the best rookie in the league this season because of his floor and projected role. He can be a 20/8 player as a rookie.

2. Darryn Peterson, Jazz

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +350

Peterson had a roller coaster of a freshman season at Kansas. After entering last fall as the projected No. 1 pick in the 2026 Draft, Peterson was sidelined for nearly a dozen games due to cramping issues. When Peterson was on the floor, he showed why he was one of the best guard prospects of this era.

Peterson's shotmaking ability is second-to-none in this class. What should be interesting to see this year is how Peterson plays on the ball in an experienced Utah lineup. In high school, Peterson's on-ball usage rate was high. At Kansas, however, it was less apparent. Peterson should thrive as a shooter in his rookie season and has a chance to make a real impact. My semi-hot take entering the year is that Utah finishes top six in the West, with Peterson playing a huge part in that leap.

3. AJ Dybantsa, Wizards

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +410

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft is joining a Washington team that has had an interesting last 10 months. The Wizards bought low on Trae Young and Anthony Davis to pair with their young core and now, after winning the lottery and landing Dybantsa, finishing in the top 10 of the loaded Eastern Conference shouldn't be out of the question.

As mentioned earlier, Boozer ranked No. 4 among all Division I players in free-throw attempts. Dybantsa ranked first in that category while playing in three fewer games. Dybantsa is exceptional at getting to the free-throw line. He is able to draw contact with his bendy frame, which allows him to find space against defenders on drives to the hoop. He is also an incredible mid-range shooter. If his 3-point shot improves, it will be a game-changer.

4. Caleb Wilson, Bulls

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +340

Wilson's freshman season at North Carolina was cut short after two separate hand injuries. If he doesn't get hurt, he is probably a first-team All-American. That's how good he was. Wilson was one of the best dunkers in college basketball last season and ranked near the top of the country in that category.

Wilson's swing skill in the NBA will be 3-point shooting. At UNC, he attempted just 27 3-pointers and made only seven. However, during summer league and throughout the preseason, Wilson has been taking more shots from beyond the arc. If the shooting is real, it completely changes his ceiling. Wilson should be an interesting ROTY candidate because his usage rate could be higher than that of many on this list.

5. Darius Acuff Jr., Kings

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +1000

In our way-too-early Rookie of the Year predictions, I went with Acuff. If someone picked outside of the top four has the most realistic chance of winning the award, it's him for a few reasons. The most obvious one is that his usage rate on a given night will be higher than almost anybody in this class.

The Kings are handing Acuff the keys to the offense, and he should benefit tremendously from playing next to Domantas Sabonis, who is one of the best screeners in the NBA. That duo was on full display during Sacramento's preseason opener against the Lakers, when Sabonis set hard screens for Acuff and allowed the former Arkansas star to find open space to create. Acuff has a real shot to average close to 20/5 during his rookie year, which should keep him in the ROTY race.

6. Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +1500

One of the biggest mysteries entering the season is the status of Porziņģis, who is dealing with a mystery illness and has no timeline for a return. If he misses extended time, expect Lendeborg to be in Golden State's starting lineup on opening night. And even when Porziņģis returns, Lendeborg is versatile enough to slot anywhere in the frontcourt.

Lendeborg has experience playing next to two other bigs. At Michigan, Dusty May started Lendeborg, Aday Mara, and Morez Johnson Jr. to form a terrifying frontcourt that gave opponents fits. Lendeborg is one of the most NBA-ready rookies in the class and could make an immediate impact.

7. Mikel Brown Jr., Nets

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +2500

Brown has yet to appear in the preseason due to an ankle injury, but could make his debut on Wednesday against the Wizards. Brown's freshman season at Louisville was a mixed bag. When he played, he showed why he has the potential to be the best true point guard in the class. However, he missed 14 games last season due to a back issue, including Louisville's final two NCAA Tournament games.

Brown's strength is his 3-point shooting. He has serious NBA range, and the raw shooting stats (34.4% on 7.6 attempts) don't tell the full story. Brooklyn's backcourt fit of Brown and Egor Dёmin complements each other well.

8. Aday Mara, Thunder

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +25000

Mara is heading to an ideal situation where he should play spot minutes on an NBA title contender. He isn't going to start and probably won't even crack 22 minutes per night off the bench, but he stands to make a significant impact when he does play.

Mara was one of the best shot blockers and the most efficient scorers in college basketball in terms of field-goal percentage: he blocked 2.6 shots per game and converted on 66.8% of his attempts, with 291 of the 301 total field goal attempts coming from inside the arc. Mara is also a very good passer for his size.

9. Keaton Wagler, Clippers

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +4000

The Clippers are entering a new era after trading away Kawhi Leonard. After watching the ping pong balls go their way during the NBA Draft Lottery, the Clippers got the fifth pick and passed on Acuff and Brown to select Wagler, who went from unknown recruit to a consensus first-team All-American.

Wagler got off to a slow start in summer league but finished strong. He will likely come off the bench, at least to start his rookie season, but he should be able to run L.A.'s second unit when on the floor. Wagler projects as a very good shooter for his size and should contribute in that area when on the floor.

10. Kingston Flemings, Hawks

Odds to win Rookie of the Year: +10000

Flemings, the No. 8 overall pick in the draft, had a terrific one-and-done season at Houston. He was as good as anybody in college basketball at getting to his spots in the mid-range area. Think De'Aaron Fox from when he was at Kentucky and just starting his career with the Kings.

Flemings' ability to use his speed as a change of pace or get downhill is impressive. He will likely come off the bench — like Wagler — to begin his rookie season, but should play significant minutes off the bench.