NBA Rookie Power Rankings: 10 under-the-radar rookies who show the incredible depth of the 2018 draft class

1 Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG

Season stats: 10.7 points, 3.3 assists, 2.8 rebounds, 1.2 steals The Clippers loved Gilgeous-Alexander from the moment they drafted him, and you can see why. His numbers don't jump off the page, but he's played nearly 30 minutes per game for perhaps the biggest surprise team in the league. Like most rookies, SGA has blossomed late, averaging 15.3 points, 5.4 assists and 1.7 steals in his last 10 games. He's also used his length and I.Q. to play excellent defense this season, rare for a rookie guard. The Clippers are looking to attract free agents this summer, and Gilgeous-Alexander is an appealing prospect to help make the pitch.

2 Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG

Season stats: 16.6 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.8 assists Sexton was the No. 8 pick and the draft and was placed onto a Cavaliers team that almost immediately decided to fire its coach and enter the Zion Williamson sweepstakes. As a result, he's gotten all the minutes he can handle, but it's taken him a while to get his footing. Sexton has shot the 3-pointer well all season long, and after the All-Star break he took his offensive efficiency to new heights, averaging 20.9 points on 48 percent field goals and 43 percent 3-pointers. Sexton has a long way to go with his playmaking and defense, but he at least proved that he can be a capable scorer in this league in less than ideal circumstances.

3 Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks C

Season stats: 7.1 points, 6.2 rebounds, 2.5 blocks Robinson has gained a cult following both inside and outside of Knicks circles for his ability to inflict massive damage on an opponent in limited minutes. Robinson joins Mark Eaton as the only NBA rookies to average more than two blocks per game in 20 minutes per game or fewer, including rejecting an absurd nine shots in 22 minutes against the Magic in November. Knicks coach David Fizdale has turned Robinson loose to end the year, and the results have been promising -- over his last four games, including three starts, Mitchell has averaged 13.5 points, 13.5 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.8 steals in nearly 34 minutes per game. More importantly, he's been able to avoid the foul trouble that limited his minutes early in his rookie season, a big step in his development. The 7-foot-1 rim-runner is still extremely raw, but the potential is off the charts.

4 Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG

Season stats: 9.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists The Hawks became one of the most entertaining teams in the NBA over the last couple months of the season, with Trae Young and John Collins deservedly getting much of the credit. But don't sleep on Huerter. The Maryland product not only shot the ball well from deep (38 percent on nearly five 3-point attempts per game), but he also displayed an ability to create off the dribble and find open teammates. When you talk about the promising young core in Atlanta, Huerter is very much a part of it.

5 Landry Shamet Los Angeles Clippers PG

Season stats: 9.1 points, 1.7 rebounds, 1.4 assists Shamet had the rare opportunity to play for two different contending teams during his rookie season, and has been a huge asset for both the 76ers and Clippers. It's fitting that JJ Redick played for both franchises, since Shamet seems to have modeled his game after the sharpshooter. Tirelessly working off screens, Shamet has connected on an elite 42 percent of his 3-pointers on five attempts per game. He's been a starter for the Clippers since coming over, and should continue to make a big impact in the playoffs.

6 Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF

Season stats: 8.2 points, 3.2 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.6 steals With much of the attention on Deandre Ayton and Devin Booker, Bridges has quietly gone about his business while playing in all 79 games for the Suns and averaging 29 minutes per game. You'd like to see his 3-point percentage a little higher (34 percent), but his biggest impact comes on the defensive end, where he uses his insane length to pick up steals and deflections. He was also a good rim protector in limited opportunities, allowing just 0.898 points per possession, according to Synergy Sports Technology. Bridges profiles as a 3-and-D guy, and he took positive steps toward that in his rookie season.

7 Jalen Brunson Dallas Mavericks PG

Season stats: 9.2 points, 3.0 assists, 2.3 rebounds Following the trade of Dennis Smith Jr., Brunson went from a solid rotation player to the team's starting point guard, and he handled it with the aplomb you'd expect from a former four-year star and National Player of the Year at Villanova. After the All-Star break, Brunson has averaged 15.0 points and 4.2 assists per game while shooting 52 percent from the field and 37 percent 3-pointers. He's been a strong secondary playmaker next to Luka Doncic, and has displayed a silky-smooth floater game.

8 Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG

Season stats: 10.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists Kevin Knox and Robinson have gotten most of the attention in New York, but Trier quietly put together a solid rookie season for a horrible Knicks team. Trier earned a two-way contract after going undrafted out of Arizona, but he quickly endeared himself to the Knicks, and they converted him to a two-year, $7 million deal in December. He was certainly inconsistent, but Trier showed a fearlessness on the offensive end that led to some big scoring nights -- something the Knicks generally craved all season.

9 Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG

Season stats: 7.9 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 1.1 steals Okogie was a mainstay in the Wolves' rotation and became a full-time starter at the beginning of January. His shooting is up and down, but Okogie gives incredible effort and has a great motor on both ends of the court. He's defended some of the toughest perimeter scorers in the league this season, which should be beneficial for him moving forward. Okogie will make his money on the defensive end, and he showed enough promise offensively to make him an exciting young prospect for Minnesota.

10 Miles Bridges Charlotte Hornets SF