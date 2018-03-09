NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Ben Simmons seizes top spot from Lonzo Ball
There were some great rookie performances this week, but Simmons topped them all
We're downright spoiled by this rookie class.
With all due respect to Malcolm Brogdon and Dario Saric, this time last year we'd be hard-pressed to even name three or four NBA rookies, and this year we seemingly have three or four of them gunning for the top spot each week.
This week was no exception, as Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell and Lonzo Ball continued their tremendous production for three of the NBA's hottest teams. Simmons takes the No. 1 spot from Ball after nearly averaging a triple-double for the Sixers, but the competition was as close as it's been all season.
It's yet another week where we're picking from a host of strong performances, something that's become refreshingly familiar this season. Here are this week's Rookie Power Rankings:
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 2
|2
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 3
|3
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: 1
|4
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: Unranked
|5
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: Unranked
|6
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: 7
|7
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 6
|8
Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
Last week: 8
|10
John Collins Atlanta Hawks PF
Last week: Unranked
