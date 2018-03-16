NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Ben Simmons stays on top as others start to hit the wall

1 Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG

Last week: 1

Stats this week: 11.3 points, 9.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists Another week, another near triple-double average for Simmons ... ho hum. He capped off the week with not one, but two triple-doubles, the second one pushing him past Magic Johnson for the second-most ever by an NBA rookie -- he has eight on the year, well behind Oscar Robertson's rookie record of 26. The averages were great, but it was strange to see Simmons with a field goal percentage in the 40s, even for just three games (he shot 44 percent this week). That and his lack of steals and blocks may tell us that even a freak athlete like Simmons is starting to become fatigued.

2 Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG

Last week: 2

Stats this week: 18.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists The Jazz keep winning, but we have to ask ourselves how long Mitchell can keep this up. He was inconsistent this week, as you have to imagine the minutes and huge usage rate (which leads all rookies) has to be catching up with him. His shooting percentages were down and his turnovers were up, a possible indicator that Mitchell is starting to hit the rookie wall -- he's just so darn good that it might not matter. Mitchell also continues to jack up an uncharacteristically high amount of 3-pointers (seventh in the entire NBA, averaging 8.3 attempts over his last 10 games), and he's shooting just 31 percent over that span. It's pretty clear Mitchell's getting tired, so it will be fascinating to see if he has enough in the tank to get the Jazz to the playoffs.

3 Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF

Last week: 6

Stats this week: 18.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.3 assists Kuzma's stepped up in the absence of Brandon Ingram, and he's done so without forcing the issue. He scored his 18 points per game this week with a usage rate of just 17.3 over the course of three games. For comparison's sake, Jayson Tatum scored 19 points per game with a usage rate of 24.8. Kuzma's efficiency and increased rebounding numbers must have the Lakers pretty excited.

4 Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF

Last week: 7

Stats this week: 19.0 points, 5.0 rebounds, 4.5 assists With Kyrie Irving, Jaylen Brown and Al Horford all missing games this week, Tatum became the de facto driver of the offense along with Marcus Morris. Tatum's numbers saw an expected bump as his field goal attempts rose from a season average of 10.1 to 17.0 this week, but his efficiency predictably dropped with more defensive attention and scoring responsibility (41 percent field goals, 33 percent 3-pointers). He got to the free throw line eight times in Sunday's loss to the Pacers, a sign that he's being more aggressive, but he drew only three free throw attempts in 46 minutes in Wednesday's double-OT loss to the Wizards.

5 Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG

Last week: 3

Stats this week: 8.3 points, 8.5 assists, 6.5 rebounds, 2.8 steals The Lonzo merry-go-round continues, as his piping hot post-All-Star break shooting has returned to the frigid netherworld of the rookie's first month in the league. He shot 29 percent from the field and 14 percent on 29 3-point attempts in four games this week ... yikes. Lonzo has played better defense than most expected, and his rebounding and assist numbers speak for themselves -- maybe he's just going to be a streaky shooter for the rest of his career and the Lakers are going to have to live with that. One area of massive concern, however, is his free throw percentage -- which has been consistently horrible all season. At 46 percent, he's among the worst in the NBA, and it led Denver to employ the "hack-a-Zo" strategy late in Tuesday's win over the Lakers. In all honesty, more teams should probably start giving it a try to see how the rookie responds.

6 De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG

Last week: Unranked

Stats this week: 14.3 points, 7.3 assists, 2.0 rebounds There aren't a lot of positives in Sacramento this year, but Fox turning into Mr. Clutch in his rookie season is certainly one of them. He might be ruining the Kings' tanking efforts, but Fox is providing some serious excitement with his assortment of late-game heroics. The most recent instance came with a game-tying floater against the Heat, his fourth big shot in the final seconds of a game this season.

7 Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SG

Last week: Unranked

Stats this week: 18.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, 2.0 steals Jackson only played two games this week, but he shot the ball well and was aggressive on both ends. It's hard to gauge what kind of player Jackson will be until he gets to play in at least one meaningful game, but he brings energy and athleticism that allows him to be effective, even while his skill set may currently be lacking.

8 John Collins Atlanta Hawks PF

Last week: 5

Stats this week: 13.5 points, 7.8 rebounds, 1.8 assists One of the lone bright spots for the Hawks this season, Collins had one of his best weeks as a pro, including a career-high-tying 21 points on 7-for-10 shooting in Thursday's loss to the Hornets. The big news for Collins and the Hawks: He made two of his five 3-point attempts this week and is starting to look more comfortable from that range. Expect him to take some more as the season winds to a close.

9 Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF

Last week: 8

Stats this week: 16.5 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists Losers of 19 straight games, the Grizzlies are vying for one of the worst streaks in NBA history -- but hey, at least Brooks is playing well. The rookie has been asked to take on more of the scoring load and he's gaining confidence by game. Assuming Memphis can put together a real NBA team next season, this final stretch of games might give Brooks the confidence he needs to excel as a role player when the games actually matter.

10 Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF