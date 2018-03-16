NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Ben Simmons stays on top as others start to hit the wall
Numbers were down across the board this week, which makes you wonder if fatigue is setting in
We've been spoiled by this year's crop of young players, but we have to remember that they're still rookies.
These are guys who are used to playing 35-40 games a year, and are now tasked with completing a rigorous 82-game NBA season (many of the rookies on this list talked with us about the mental and physical obstacles facing them). With that in mind, it looks like some, if not all of these guys, might be hitting a bit of a wall.
Nearly across the board scoring and shooting percentages were down among rookies this week, a sure sign that the dog days of March and April are upon us. That being said, Ben Simmons was once again spectacular, leading his team to a 2-1 week while nearly averaging a triple-double, and Donovan Mitchell continues to lead the red-hot Jazz despite a noticeable drop in efficiency.
We'll have to see if it's a one-week phenomenon or the start of a trend as the season winds down. Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 1
|2
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 2
|3
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: 6
|4
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 7
|5
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: 3
|6
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SG
Last week: Unranked
|8
John Collins Atlanta Hawks PF
Last week: 5
|9
Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF
Last week: 8
|10
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 5
Dropped out
On the Bubble
-
WATCH: LeBron and Lue get in argument
Cleveland's superstar and coach got heated on the bench in a losing effort to the Blazers
-
Report: C's Smart to have thumb surgery
Marcus Smart isn't taking any chances with his thumb injury, but he could be back for the...
-
NBA DFS, Mar. 16: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How to watch Heat vs. Lakers
The Heat will try to rebound out West while the Lakers seek to continue their winning ways
-
Why Gobert deserves DPOY consideration
Rudy Gobert is a legit Defensive Player of the Year candidate you hear little about
-
How to watch Clippers vs. Thunder
The Clippers and Thunder are currently in a tight Western Conference playoff race