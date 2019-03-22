NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Collin Sexton still ahead of Trae Young, Luka Doncic; Marvin Bagley III back in a big way
There are only a few weeks left for most standout rookies this season, and they're making the most of them
Believe it or not, there's less than a month left in the NBA season. Since most impact rookies won't be heading to the postseason, that means you have a short remaining window to check out some of the most dynamic first-year players we've seen in a long time.
Luka Doncic and Trae Young continued their consistent production this week, though it was latecomer Collin Sexton taking the top spot for the second straight week, thanks to more prolific and efficient scoring performances while leading the Cavs to surprising wins over the Bucks and Pistons.
Also returning to the rankings with a fury was Kings big man Marvin Bagley III, who looks as dominant as he did before his knee injury. Clippers rookie Shai Gilgeous-Alexander also climbed the ranks, while Knicks forward Kevin Knox re-joins the list after an absence of a few weeks.
*Reminder: The rankings are based on the past week's performance, not the entire season
|1
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 1
"This kid is really starting to turn to corner with some really good games against some really good teams," Cavs coach Larry Drew said, according to Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal. "He's getting better, and better, and better."
|2
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 3
|3
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 2
|4
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: Unranked
|5
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 7
|6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 9
|7
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: Unranked
|8
Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG
Last week: 9
|9
Jalen Brunson Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 9
|10
Frank Jackson New Orleans Pelicans PG
Last week: 5
Dropped out
