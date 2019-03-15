NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Collin Sexton zooms past Trae Young, Luka Doncic to take No. 1 spot
Sexton had his best week as a pro to snatch the top spot from Rookie Rankings mainstays
The best part about the NBA -- and sports in general -- is that every once in a while you get a completely unpredictable result. For the first five months of the season, Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton had been almost eerily consistent, averaging about 13-15 points per game pretty much every week.
So it's safe to say that nobody would have predicted that the speedy guard would zoom right past mainstays Luka Doncic and Trae Young to snatch the No. 1 spot in this week's NBA Rookie Rankings -- but that's exactly what happened. Sexton had by far his best week as a pro, and it coincided with relatively down performances from Young and Doncic, so the Young Bull finds himself ahead of the pack ... for this week at least.
A couple other somewhat surprising names also made their way up the rankings -- Mavs point guard Jalen Bruson and Pelicans guard Frank Jackson -- as increased playing time on struggling teams has led to confidence and strong performances. As the regular season winds down in its final month, it will be fun to see if other rookies emerge as coaches give them a chance to show what they've got.
*Reminder: The rankings are based on the past week's performance, not the entire season
|1
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 10
|2
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 2
|3
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 1
|4
Jalen Brunson Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: Unranked
|5
Frank Jackson New Orleans Pelicans PG
Last week: 9
|6
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 3
|8
Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets SF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 6
|10
Landry Shamet Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 5
Dropped out
On the bubble
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We saw a six-game NBA slate on Thursday, with two national TV games
-
Lakers vs. Raptors odds, picks, sims
SportsLine's proven computer model simulated Lakers vs. Raptors 10,000 times
-
How to watch: Mavericks at Nuggets
No. 2 Denver continues its pursuit of the top seed in the Western Conference
-
NBA Playoff Picture: Current projections
GS and Denver are after the West's No. 1 seed, Toronto might not want to finish atop the East,...
-
How to watch: Lakers at Raptors
Toronto will look to take down a struggling Los Angeles team
-
Report: 'No way' Pels trade AD to Lakers
This report suggests Los Angeles has no shot at acquiring the Pelicans star, who won't become...