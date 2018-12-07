NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Jaren Jackson Jr. takes top spot from Luka Doncic; Deandre Ayton in Suns coach's doghouse?
Luka Doncic's residency at the top spot has come to an end, thanks to a brilliant week from the Grizzlies' big man
We've been spoiled by Luka Doncic's performance so far during his rookie campaign, but alas, all reigns must come to an end -- at least temporarily. For the first time since our very first edition of this season's rankings, Doncic has relinquished the No. 1 spot, so please join us in congratulating Grizzlies big man Jaren Jackson Jr. on his rapid ascent to the throne.
Jackson's been excellent for weeks, but he put it all together in a huge game to begin the week, catapulting him to the top from the No. 5 spot. Meanwhile Knicks forward Kevin Knox joins the rankings after a breakout performance in a win over the Bucks, along with newcomers Miles Bridges and Kevin Huerter.
We don't know how long Jackson will remain king of the rookies, but he certainly earned it. Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 5
|2
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 10
|3
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|4
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: Unranked
|5
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 3
|6
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 4
"Ayton is a rookie, he's going to hit a wall, he's going to have bad games, and we're still here to support him and coach him and teach him," Kokoskov said after the Kings game. "He's still our future. Nothing changes off one game. He didn't play an impressive game by any means, but Deandre's our guy."Things like this happen with rookies, but it's certainly something to keep an eye on given the questions about Ayton's motor and passion coming into the draft.
|7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 6
|8
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 7
|9
Miles Bridges Charlotte Hornets SF
Last week: Unranked
|10
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
