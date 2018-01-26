NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Kuzma climbs to top spot despite Simmons' huge game
The Lakers' rookie showed out on national TV to take top honors this week
You always hear judges on those network singing competitions say that what they're looking for goes well beyond simply hitting the right notes -- they're looking for a singer to have "a moment."
Well, judges, Kyle Kuzma had himself a moment on Tuesday night.
In a prime time game on national TV against the Lakers' bitter rival, Kuzma showed the confidence of a 10-year vet and got into a zone that would make Billy Hoyle jealous. He single-handedly led a bad team to a signature win over the Celtics, one of the best teams in the NBA, and that alone makes him worthy of the top spot this week.
Just behind him was Rookie Rankings stalwart Ben Simmons, who had a jaw-dropping stat line of 19 points, 17 rebounds and 14 assists against the Bulls. According to Basketball Reference, Simmons is the only rookie since 1983-84 besides Steve Francis to have at least 19-17-14 in a game.
Not bad at all.
|1
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: 8
It's one thing for Kuzma to get hot from the 3-point line every once in a while, but if he can continue to impact games down the stretch with his playmaking as well as his scoring, he could truly become a special player.
|2
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 3
|3
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 2
|4
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 1
|5
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 4
|6
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 5
|7
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
Last week: Unranked
|8
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
Last week: 6
|9
Dillon Brooks Memphis Grizzlies SF
Last week: 9
|10
Alex Caruso Los Angeles Lakers SG
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
NBA DFS, Jan. 26: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
How McMillan's Pacers surprised the NBA
Victor Oladipo is an All-Star, Indiana is having fun again and McMillan should be a COY ca...
-
How to watch Rockets vs. Pelicans
Each team will look to extend their current winning streaks
-
10 questions as trade deadline nears
Is there a deal that would convince LeBron James to stay? Are the Lakers ready to clear salary-cap...
-
Durant: Finally someone picked me No. 1
Kevin Durant seems pretty happy about being taken first by LeBron James in the All-Star Game...
-
Takeaways: Team LeBron vs. Team Steph
LeBron brings some old friends together while Curry makes sure he has a few Warriors
Add a Comment