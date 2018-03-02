NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Lonzo Ball lifting Lakers; Simmons passes LeBron test
Ball has looked like a new man since returning from his knee injury
We're down to the stretch run for this year's NBA rookie class, and while some teams are in full tank mode prepping for the lottery, other rookies will play key roles on teams still fighting for playoff position.
It's no surprise that the three leading candidates for Rookie of the Year -- Ben Simmons, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum -- are all playing for teams still in the thick of the playoff race. Meanwhile players like Josh Jackson, De'Aaron Fox and Jarrett Allen will get all the playing time they can handle for teams where winning isn't exactly the top priority.
This dichotomy makes Lonzo Ball an interesting case. The Lakers aren't going to make the playoffs, but they don't own their first-round pick this year, so tanking doesn't really do them much good. The result has been a young, fun team that's still trying to win games, and Ball's return only made them better theater this week.
He leads this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last ranking: Unranked
|2
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last ranking: 2
|3
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last ranking: 1
The break didn't provide much rest for Mitchell since he played in the Rising Stars game and won the dunk contest, so there's a chance some mental and physical fatigue is starting to set in. Unfortunately for the Jazz, they can't afford it right now.
|4
Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SG
Last ranking: 5
|5
Jarrett Allen Brooklyn Nets C
Last ranking: 4
If he can consistently make jumpers, it takes his potential ceiling to the All-Star level.
|6
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last ranking: 3
|7
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last ranking: 10
|8
Bogdan Bogdanovic Sacramento Kings SG
Last ranking: Unranked
|9
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
Last ranking: 9
|10
Daniel Theis Boston Celtics PF
Last ranking: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
Is Embiid trying to recruit LeBron?
Embiid captioned his post, a photo of him and LeBron, with "#summer2018goals"
-
Stephen Curry's golf swing wrecks room
Curry tried working on his golf game indoors, and it didn't go well
-
LeBron 'in awe' after mystifying move
James went behind his back, then nutmegged his own teammate to split a double team for the...
-
How to watch: Raptors vs. Wizards
Another important matchup in the battle for playoff seeding in the Eastern Conference
-
Report: Smith banned for throwing soup
The Cavs banned J.R. one game due to detrimental conduct, and we now appear to know the reason...
-
How to watch: Timberwolves vs. Jazz
Jazz face must-win in desperate fight for playoff spot