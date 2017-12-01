NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Lonzo shows flashes; impressive Mitchell just gets better
Some rookies continue to ride the wave, while others are getting more and more consistent
Watching NBA rookies from week to week really shows you how difficult it is to play in this league.
The inconsistency is a part of growing up, so it's fascinating to see a week like the one Donovan Mitchell just had. We'll have more on him later, but Mitchell has answered the emergency siren the Jazz sounded with Rudy Gobert, Rodney Hood and Joe Johnson all out of the lineup. If he wasn't already before, Mitchell is now officially in the Rookie of the Year conversation.
On the other side of the coin you have Lonzo Ball, who's taking a more traditional rookie path. From game to game, even quarter to quarter, Lonzo can look like two completely different basketball players. But the talent is there, and we get to see it come out in bursts from time to time.
And then every once in a while you get a rookie like Bam Adebayo, who comes out of nowhere when the opportunity for more minutes arises. Playing time can be scarce for guys on competitive teams, so seizing opportunities is vital to earning the coach's trust.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers G
Last week: No. 1
|2
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz G
Last week: No. 7
This is a great sign for Utah, who may have gotten the steal of the draft at No. 13. Playmaking ability like Mitchell has displayed in the past week will allow Quin Snyder to confidently deploy him at both guard positions, making Mitchell an even more dangerous asset.
|3
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers F
Last week: No. 3
|4
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics F
Last week: No. 2
|5
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers G
Last week: No. 4
|6
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks G
Last week: No. 10
|7
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls F
Last week: No. 6
|8
John Collins Atlanta Hawks F
Last week: No. 5
Pick and roll defense is an essential part of being a modern NBA big man, so Atlanta must be thrilled that Collins is already doing so well in that department.
|9
Frank Mason III Sacramento Kings G
Last week: No. 9
|10
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat C
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
Right now, Mason is better than Fox
After four years at Kansas, Mason is much better equipped to make an immediate impact on the...
-
NBA Thursday scores, highlights, updates
We have the latest news, scores and highlights from Thursday's NBA games
-
Knicks Twitter gets Porzingis news
It was a scary moment for Knicks fans, but it appears their unicorn will be OK
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with more than $1M in winnings, gives optimal lineup...
-
LaVar explains 'crucial' Lakers mistake
Surprise, surprise -- LaVar had some thoughts on the Lakers' loss
-
6 most important NBA teams this season
Is Boston the most fascinating story? Can it maintain? Will OKC hold together? Did Cavs turn...
Add a Comment