NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Lonzo turning corner for Lakers, but it's Kuzma's world
The Lakers' pair of standout rookies had their best week so far, as Kyle Kuzma earned the top spot
Showtime is back!
OK, well maybe not quite yet -- but it's back for this week's edition of the NBA Rookie Power Rankings, where purple and gold paint two of the top three spots. It's only fitting that in the week that Kobe Bryant's jersey is hung from the Staples Center rafters, Kyle Kuzma and Lonzo Ball give Lakers fans a glimpse of what the future could hold.
Meanwhile Utah's Donovan Mitchell, No. 1 for the last two weeks, took a tumble down to No. 5 as his production continued to drop. Ben Simmons and Jayson Tatum remained steady in the top five, while a surprise entrant from the Nuggets came out of nowhere to claim a spot.
Enjoy the holidays with the latest edition of the NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: No. 5
|2
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: No. 2
|3
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: No. 4
This should make Lakers fans salivate. If Lonzo can start hitting pull-up jumpers consistently, it will open up all sorts of things for him on the court. It's also something that could take him from a good player to the superstar Lakers fans desperately want him to become.
|4
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: No. 3
|5
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: No. 1
|6
OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors SF
Last week: No. 7
|7
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: No. 6
That kind of skill for a 7-footer at his age doesn't come around very often. With Kris Dunn , Nikola Mirotic and Denzel Valentine emerging as scoring options, Markkanen doesn't have the pressure of the entire offense on his shoulders, and he's allowing the game to come to him.
|8
Milos Teodosic Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|9
Torrey Craig Denver Nuggets SG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat C
Last week: No. 10
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
