NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic already separating from the pack; teams use new strategy against Deandre Ayton
The Rookie of the Year favorite is establishing himself as the top dog in his class
Is Luka Doncic this year's Ben Simmons? The Philadelphia 76ers star, despite his contested rookie status, dominated the Rookie Rankings for most of last season, only receiving late competition from a surging Donovan Mitchell. After missing out on the top spot in the first set of rankings, Doncic is now No. 1 for the second straight week, with no signs of slowing.
Below him is Wendell Carter Jr., whose consistency and two-way ability make him stand out among other first-year big men. There are also a couple of surprise entries this week, with New York Knicks guard Allonzo Trier coming out of nowhere with a strong series of games, and Landry Shamet becoming an important part of the 76ers rotation.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 3
|3
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 2
|4
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 4
|5
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: Unranked
Jackson managed to stay on the court during Memphis' big win over Denver on Wednesday, picking up just two fouls while posting 20 points, seven rebounds, three steals and three blocks.
|6
Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: 5
|8
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|9
Landry Shamet Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 8
