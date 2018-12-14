NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic back on top after clutch scoring barrage; Trae Young finally breaks loose
Jaren Jackson Jr.'s brief reign has come to an end, with Doncic reclaiming the throne
Halleluka indeed. Mavericks forward Luka Doncic reclaims the top spot in this week's Rookie Rankings after a brief, one-week abdication of the throne to Grizzlies forward Jaren Jackson Jr. It was quite a week for Doncic, who was not only serenaded with a custom version of the timeless classic, "Hallelujah," but also provided us with one of the best GIFs of the season in a jubilant celebration with teammate DeAndre Jordan.
Meanwhile Collin Sexton and Kevin Knox continued their ascent up the rankings with strong weeks, while Trae Young jumped back into the top half of the group after settling toward the bottom for the past few weeks. We also saw how fickle the life of a rookie can be, as Jackson dropped all the way to No. 8 after his brief stint at No. 1.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 3
|2
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 5
|3
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: 4
|4
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 6
|5
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 8
|6
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: Unranked
|7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 7
|8
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 1
|9
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last week: 10
|10
Jalen Brunson Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
