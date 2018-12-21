NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic gunning for historic All-Star appearance; Deandre Ayton flirts with top spot
The Mavs rookie took his game to another level this week, and once again finds himself atop the rankings
Last year it looked like Ben Simmons had Rookie of the Year pretty much locked up by the second month of the season. Then Donovan Mitchell came storming in out of nowhere to give him a run for his money in the second half. So we can't say that Dallas Mavericks phenom Luka Doncic has already won the award -- but he's got a pretty massive head start.
With that in mind, we turn our focus to an even bigger question: Can Doncic be an All-Star this season? Only two rookies since the year 2000 have received the honor, both with a caveat. Blake Griffin made it in 2010-11, but he was in a Simmons situation, having sat out his first NBA season with an injury. Then there was Yao Ming in 2002-03, who was voted as a starter over Shaquille O'Neal despite pre-All-Star break averages of 13.0 points and 8.1 rebounds.
Also, Doncic will still be 19 years old when this year's game is played on Feb. 17. According to Basketball Reference, no 19-year-old has ever made an All-Star appearance, with O'Neal, Magic Johnson and Isiah Thomas the youngest to receive the honor as 20-year-olds. But with the way Luka has been playing recently, bringing his season averages to 18.8 points, 6.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists for a potentially playoff-bound Mavericks team, he's definitely sparking the debate.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings, once again led by Doncic.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 4
|3
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last week: 3
|4
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 5
|5
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 8
|6
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last week: 9
|7
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 7
|8
Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Landry Shamet Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 2
Dropped out
On the bubble
