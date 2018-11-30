NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic remains clear No. 1; Collin Sexton, Marvin Bagley III making huge strides
A few rookies are already showing improvement after a slow start
Rookies rarely start off their careers like a rocket ship -- it's usually more like one of those rickety, old wooden roller coasters you're a little bit scared to ride. Sure it has fun moments, but they're interspersed with an overriding feeling of anxiety and unpredictability.
So when we get rookies like Luka Doncic, who, as we've mentioned several times, should have a bit of a leg up on other first-year players given his professional experience, they become the exception rather than the norm. This week's rankings feature two players in particular, Collin Sexton and Marvin Bagley III, who have had more traditional rookie campaigns.
After rocky starts, they both look like they're starting to find their place in the league (Bagley told CBS Sports that the frequency of games and travel compared to college has been a difficult adjustment), and the success is translating to the court. As a result they've both moved up this week, ahead of more consistent performers like Jaren Jackson Jr. and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. From everything we know about rookies, however, both Sexton and Bagley could be back at the bottom -- or even out of the rankings -- next week.
Up and down we go.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: 4
|3
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 5
|4
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 2
|5
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 3
|6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 6
|7
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 7
|8
Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG
Last week: Unranked
|9
Landry Shamet Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 10
Dropped out
On the bubble
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 30: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
Report: Howard likely to have surgery
Howard might be out of action for a while if he decides to have surgery
-
NBA Thursday: Scores, highlights
Thursday offered an exciting three-game slate in the NBA
-
Curry promises free shoes to young girl
Riley Morrison, the lucky fan, first reached out to Curry because his shoes weren't available...
-
Magic disputes LeBron ignores Walton
Magic Johnson is shutting down the notion that LeBron James runs the show in L.A.
-
LeBron ranks Denzel Washington movies
You'll have to excuse King James for forgetting some of Denzel's greatest flicks