NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Luka Doncic takes top spot from Trae Young; Wendell Carter Jr. makes huge leap
Doncic nearly toppled LeBron's Lakers, which got him to the top of this week's rankings
One of the only consistent aspects about rookies from year to year is their inconsistency. Due to various factors, including physicality, conditioning and forced adaptation, rookies tend to have trajectories that look more like jagged crags than smooth inclines.
We definitely saw that in this week's Rookie Rankings, with four players dropping out altogether and a new No. 1 being crowned. Dallas Mavericks sensation Luka Doncic was brilliant this week, taking the top spot from Trae Young, whose Hawks have lost their last four games by an average of 21.5 points.
Meanwhile Wendell Carter Jr. was the biggest climber, moving all the way up to No. 3 after failing to make the first set of rankings. It will likely be like this all season as some rookies thrive while others hit the wall, so it's best to get used to it. Here are this week's rankings:
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 3
|2
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 2
|3
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: Unranked
|4
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 1
|5
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: 5
|6
Donte DiVincenzo Milwaukee Bucks SG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Elie Okobo Phoenix Suns PG
Last week: Unranked
|8
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 7
|9
Josh Okogie Minnesota Timberwolves SG
Last week: 8
|10
Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
CBS Sports HQ Daily Newsletter
Get the best highlights and stories - yeah, just the good stuff handpicked by our team to start your day.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
PG dealing with 'dead foot' nerve issue
George struggled offensively in Thursday's win over Charlotte, shooting 4-of-20 for his first...
-
LOOK: Curry practices with Globetrotters
Come to think of it, this actually explains a lot
-
Ranking new NBA 'City' edition unis
From tributes to the Notorious B.I.G., Prince and Rocky, some of these unis are fire -- and...
-
Warriors vs. Wolves pick: Bet the over
Can Jimmy Butler's return to the lineup help the Wolves keep it close in Oakland?
-
NBA DFS, Nov. 2: Best DraftKings lineup
SportsLine's Mike McClure, a DFS pro with almost $2M in winnings, gives optimal lineup adv...
-
NBA Thursday night scores, highlights
Six games, including a couple potential playoff previews, highlighted Thursday night