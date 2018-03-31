NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Markelle Fultz return makes Sixers even scarier playoff foe
Fultz joins Ben Simmons to form a frightening rookie guard tandem for the playoffs
The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the hottest teams in the league, and rapidly moving toward a possible No. 3 seed in the Eastern Conference after years of futility, both intentional and unintentional. It's not often that a team playing this well gets an injection of life from the No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick heading into the postseason, but that's exactly the gift-wrapped combo guard that Philly has received with the return of Markelle Fultz.
Fultz had been one of the strangest and saddest stories of the season -- from his broken shooting mechanics to his enigmatic shoulder injury -- but if his first two games back are any indication, he's going to provide a nice boost for an already-dangerous Sixers team heading into the playoffs.
Fellow rookie Ben Simmons has been phenomenal, but the Sixers have not fared well with Joel Embiid off the court all season. Especially with the news that Embiid might miss part or all of their opening-round series with the big man set to undergo facial surgery, Fultz's scoring and playmaking ability is needed now more than ever. He can spell Simmons at point guard or play alongside him with Embiid off the court, giving Brett Brown options that he simply didn't have for most of the season.
There will still be questions about Fultz's shot and his confidence, but he looked great in limited minutes in his first two games back, which earned him the final spot in this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 1
|2
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 2
|3
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: 5
|4
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 3
|5
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: 7
The pull-up wasn't really part of Lonzo's game coming into the league, but it will become a huge asset for him and the Lakers if he can start hitting it consistently.
|6
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 6
|7
Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SG
Last week: 4
We didn't see Jackson dropping left-handed dimes like this at the beginning of the season, that's for sure.
|8
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Jarrett Allen Brooklyn Nets C
Last week: Unranked
|10
Markelle Fultz Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: Unranked
There's still a slight hitch, but this looks much smoother than what we saw in Fultz's first stint on the court this season. We didn't get to see him shoot a free throw in his two games, which could be coincidence, but players who struggle from the line have admitted that it sometimes affects their willingness to draw fouls. So that's something to keep an eye on moving forward.
