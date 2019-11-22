NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Miami Heat getting huge production out of their young duo

The Heat are quickly shooting up the standings and emerging as a potential threat to top throne in the Eastern Conference. Jimmy Butler is undoubtedly the leader behind their early success, but don't sleep on the rookie duo of Kendrick Nunn and Tyler Herro.

With Nunn in the starting lineup and Herro coming off the bench, the Heat have seen their two rookies step up to the task and become major contributors right out of the gate. This organization prides itself in "Heat Culture" -- a no-nonsense and focused way of going about things -- and so far, Nunn and Herro have fit in seamlessly.

Nunn is second among rookies in scoring, averaging 17.3 points a game, while Herro is not far behind at fifth with his 14 points a night. Butler has showered the two in praise thus far, and through the early going, they've played integral roles in Miami's success. Ja Morant might be leading the way for Rookie of the Year, but the two dynamic rookies in Miami are going to give him a run for his money.

Remember, these rankings will reflect a rookie's performance on a week-to-week basis, not the collective season, so these aren't Rookie of the Year standings. For a look at last week's rankings, click here. With that straightened out, here are the latest Rookie Power Rankings for the 2019-20 season.

Last week: No. 7

Paschall has emerged as a minor consolation prize for what has been an absolute depressing season for the Warriors, who own the worst record in the league. The Villanova product notched his second 30-point performance of his rookie campaign this week against the Pelicans. He's one of two rookies to reach the 30-point threshold in a game thus far, and the only one to have done it on multiple occasions. Paschall is budding star, and he's absolutely fearless when attacking the rim, even if there's three defenders standing in his way. While Golden State got absolutely destroyed by the Mavericks, this like nugget of a highlight of Paschall dunking on Kristaps Porzingis, Dorian Finney-Smith and Dwight Powell is a small bright spot from that game.

Eric Paschall just put three defenders on a poster 😱#DubNation pic.twitter.com/pi6ww58PRt — NBA TV (@NBATV) November 21, 2019

Paschall was not expected to a lighting rod for the Warriors when they drafted him in the second round, but all the injuries Golden State has endured has given Pashcall a platform to prove that he definitely should've been drafted way higher than No. 41.

Last week: No. 4

It feels like this rookie class hasn't received as much attention compared to previous season. The reason might be because it was viewed as top-heavy after Zion Williamson and a few others. Morant, the No. 2 overall pick, hasn't been showered with the same amount of love that previous high draft picks have been shown. Maybe it's because he's on a small market team, or because Memphis just isn't all that good. Whatever the case, he's still managing to give us something to talk about every single game. I mean look at this play:

That's just straight disrespectful to Emmanuel Mudiay, and to make matters worse, Morant had Mudiay's number practically all night. On one play, Morant called for an isolation just so he could take Mudiay one-on-one. He drove to the rim, hit him with a spin move and hit a short little floater. Immediately after, Morant let Mudiay know he was too small to guard him. The type of confidence that exudes from Morant makes it that much more exciting to watch him play. Good thing he's just getting started.

Last week: Unranked

Herro was back to his usual output this week, putting up 22 points in Miami's rout of the Cavaliers, connecting on four 3s, which matches the most he's knocked down in an NBA game. While Herro isn't starting anymore for the Heat, he's been able to thrive coming off the bench with Goran Dragic feeding him the ball. It's getting harder and harder to justify leaving a player of his caliber open behind the arc. But he's more than just a catch-and-shoot player -- he can create a little bit for himself and his teammates when he drives to the rim, and he'll even grab a few rebounds every night. He's constantly moving around the floor, so even when you think you have him locked up, he'll find some space to sink an open 3-point shot.

Last week: No. 9

It took a couple of weeks, but Hunter is starting to become a mainstay on our rankings. He almost put up a 30-piece on the Bucks, finishing with 27 and 11 boards and good for his first career double-double. After the game, Hunter said that grabbing 11 rebounds was "no big deal" because of his 6-7, 225-pound frame. That goes to show the high standards this kid has for himself. He's scored in double figures in the Hawks' last six games, which is a sign that he's hitting his groove after a shaky start.

Last week: No. 3

Nunn ended last week scoring 20-plus points in back-to-back games, and then started this week off with a 22-point performance against the Pelicans. It becomes increasingly ridiculous that the Heat just stumbled upon Nunn as an undrafted rookie, and that's he's been able to sustain this type of production while starting alongside Butler. Nunn ranks second among rookies in points per game, third in assists and first in steals, and he appears to be getting better with every game he notches under his belt. He can shoot from deep, beat you to the rim with speed and surprising athleticism for a dunk. He's all business when he's on the floor, which fits seamlessly with the Heat organization.

Last week: No. 5

Against the Nuggets, Clarke scored a career-high 19 points, on a perfect 8 for 8 from the field, and hit both 3-point shots he took. Clarke continues to impress with each game for the Grizzlies, and his game is slowly but surely stretching out further to the 3-point line. He's leading the team in PER (22.7), and has a true shooting percentage of 67.7. Clarke is hyper-efficient, and on defense he's even better. While the pairing between Morant and Jaren Jackson Jr., was supposed to be the focal point for this Memphis rebuild, it's the chemistry between Morant and Clarke that has been a reason to watch the Grizzlies this season.

Last week: No. 10

Barrett is the best player on the Knicks, but that might not be a high bar to clear considering the team he's on. Barrett has continued his impressive rookie season after putting up 22 points in a game against the Hornets. He then posted 15 points in a win over the Cleveland Cavaliers, and while he only put up eight points against the 76ers, Barrett had this jaw-dropping highlight that looks like something his former Duke teammate would do.

Climbing ladders, dropping hammers 🔨 pic.twitter.com/0uUqQphyG4 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 21, 2019

Last week: Unranked

For the first time this season, Reddish strung together an all-around solid week. He started by putting up 12 points against the Clippers, and finished with a career-high 17 points against the Milwaukee Bucks. Reddish has struggled to find his shot all season, shooting just 29.8 percent from the field, but this week, he shot the ball at a 32.1 percent clip, which still isn't all that good but it's an improvement. He hasn't been connecting on many 3s this season, but he's still contributing in other ways like grabbing boards and being active on defense, as he came away with three steals against the Clippers.

Last week: No. 6

After starting off the week with a poor shooting performance against the Celtics, going 3 of 10 from the field, and 2 of 7 from 3-point range, Johnson got back on track against the Kings and New Orleans Pelicans. Against the Kings, Johnson scored a career-high 18 points, while knocking down four triples, the most he's hit this season. In the loss to the Pelicans, he finished with an efficient 14 points, shooting 66.7 percent from the field, and 75 percent from beyond the arc. The Suns are on a skid right now, but Johnson has been able to provide valuable minutes off the bench. He's regularly getting 20-25 minutes a night, after only getting around 15 minutes through the first few games of the season. His play is improving and he's being rewarded for it in Phoenix.



Last week: Unranked

Last week, Davis recorded his career high in points in a game with 13 against the Lakers. Since then, he's broken his career high three times, the latest, being a 19-point performance in a win over the Magic. The last two games Davis has played, he's shot 70.6 percent from the field, and 70 percent from 3-point range. That's INSANE. The two-point dud against the Mavericks aside, Davis averaged 17.5 points, six assists and 4.5 rebounds this week, which would have him higher on this list if not for that showing against Dallas. On the bright side, he may begin to trend upward after his breakout week, which is good news not only for his place on these power rankings but for the Raptors as well.

