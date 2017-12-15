NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Simmons struggles; Lonzo rising; Bell is a machine
Donovan Mitchell kept the top spot in the rankings, but there was plenty of shuffling below him
It's hard to stay on top, especially in a rookie class with this much talent. But Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell managed to hold onto the No. 1 spot -- barely -- after snatching it from 76ers point guard Ben Simmons last week.
Meanwhile, Lakers rookie Lonzo Ball put together one of the more consistent weeks of his young career, and was rewarded with a healthy jump in the rankings.
There were also some newcomers, thanks to an injury that kept Dennis Smith Jr. -- last week's No. 4 -- out of action. Kings rookie Frank Mason was an unfortunate casualty as he continued his consistent play, but was beaten out by a couple of worthy adversaries.
Without further ado, here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: No. 1
|2
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: No. 2
He's still getting used to the quickness and length of NBA defenders, so turnovers like this will likely start to decrease as the season goes on.
|3
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: No. 3
|4
Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers PG
Last week: No. 7
|5
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: No. 6
|6
Lauri Markkanen Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: No. 9
|7
OG Anunoby Toronto Raptors SF
Last week: No. 5
|8
Jordan Bell Golden State Warriors PF
Last week: Unranked
"It just took me a while, learning a whole new offense," he said. "And then us going to China I didn't really get much of a training camp. So it was pretty tough on me. But I think just the experience playing in the games, that's helping me out a lot and making things a lot easier."
If Bell keeps this up, Kerr is going to have a hard time keeping him off the court -- he had by far the best net rating on the team at an insane plus-30.6 in a 3-0 week.
|9
Frank Ntilikina New York Knicks PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Bam Adebayo Miami Heat C
Last week: Unranked
Adebayo's averaging 1.471 points per possession as a roll man, which is among the best in the NBA. DeAndre Jordan, for example, averages 1.286 points per possession in the same situations. As the defense becomes more and more aware of Adebayo as a lob threat, it will only further open things up for the Heat offense. He had a plus-21.5 net rating this week, so clearly what he's doing out there on both ends is working.
Dropped out
On the bubble
