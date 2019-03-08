NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Trae Young stays ahead of Luka Doncic, but can he get ROY votes?
Young has been on a tear, but it might be too little too late when it comes to Rookie of the Year voting
It's been a long time since we thought Luka Doncic would have anything resembling competition for Rookie of the Year, but Trae Young is sure doing his best to get into voters' minds. Young put on an absolute show last week and it carried into one of the most memorable games between two teams more than 20 games under .500 in recent memory.
Young's historic night propelled him to the top of this week's rankings, and has some people clamoring for ROY consideration. Doncic will almost assuredly still win, but it's nice to see a late push from Young, who was traded for Doncic on draft night in June -- oh, the drama!
The Clippers' pair of backcourt rookies also made this week's list after leading their team to a firm grip on the eighth spot in the Western Conference playoff standings with three straight wins. Also joining this week's rankings is Kings forward Harry Giles, who has become a reliable backup for one of the most exciting teams in the NBA.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
*Reminder: The rankings are based on the past week's performance, not the entire season
|1
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 1
|2
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 2
|3
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 4
|4
Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG
Last week: 7
|5
Landry Shamet Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks C
Last week: 6
|8
Harry Giles Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: Unranked
|9
Frank Jackson New Orleans Pelicans PG
Last week: Unranked
|10
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 8
Dropped out
On the bubble
