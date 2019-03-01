NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Trae Young takes top spot from Luka Doncic after entertainingly productive week
Doncic was no slouch, but Young had his best week as a pro to earn top honors
Between the trade deadline, the Rising Stars game and the All-Star break, it's been almost a month since we've done a traditional Rookie Rankings. And, boy, did we pick a good time to jump back in.
Rookie of the Year favorite Luka Doncic has received some stiff competition as of late, particularly from Hawks guard Trae Young, who has become must-watch entertainment for a suddenly very promising Atlanta squad. Young was so great this week that he took the top spot in the rankings, so often occupied by Doncic. Much more on his rapid ascent below.
Another rookie making some serious noise is Sacramento forward Marvin Bagley, who put together a string of phenomenal games this week before suffering a knee sprain. And while the injury to Jaren Jackson Jr. will unfortunately keep him out a while, that opens the door for more rookies to get into the rankings, which is always fun as the season heads into the home stretch.
|1
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last ranking: 6
|2
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last ranking: 1
|3
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last ranking: 3
|4
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last ranking: Unranked
|5
Jalen Brunson Dallas Mavericks PG
Last ranking: Unranked
|6
Mitchell Robinson New York Knicks C
Last ranking: Unranked
|7
Allonzo Trier New York Knicks SG
Last ranking: 5
|8
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last ranking: 4
|9
Kevin Knox New York Knicks SF
Last ranking: 10
|10
Harry Giles Sacramento Kings PF
Last ranking: Unranked
