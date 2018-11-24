NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Trae Young's shooting still an issue; when should Hawks start to worry?
Luka Doncic remains on top, while Young simply can't buy a bucket from deep
One of the hardest parts about evaluating rookies is trying to figure out which skills -- or lack of skills -- will carry on through a player's career. Particularly since most rookies these days enter the league at 19 or 20, it's important to remember that the player you see today isn't going to be the player you see at 25 -- or even 21.
Take De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings, for example, who's experienced seemingly exponential growth in the matter of one offseason. Victor Oladipo took a few years and a couple of trades to become the All-Star player the Magic expected him to be when they drafted him No. 2 overall.
Which brings us to Hawks rookie Trae Young, one of the most polarizing draftees in recent memory. Young has displayed elite passing ability, but his shooting has been atrocious by any metric you can muster. Is it a shooting slump, or is the style he played in college not conducive to the NBA? When should the Hawks and their fans start to worry that maybe he's just not as good of a shooter as they hoped?
It's probably still too early, but through the first few weeks of his NBA career, Young is hitting only 38.6 percent of his shots, and just 22.6 percent from downtown. Young will continue to work on his shooting when his Hawks host the Hornets on Sunday (6 p.m. ET -- watch on fuboTV with the NBA League Pass extension).
We'll get into Young's shooting, and the rest of the rookies' performances, in this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 2
|3
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 6
|4
Marvin Bagley III Sacramento Kings PF
Last week: Unranked
|5
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week: 4
|6
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Los Angeles Clippers PG
Last week: 3
|7
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 7
|8
Aaron Holiday Indiana Pacers PG
Last week: Unranked
|9
Mikal Bridges Phoenix Suns SF
Last week: 10
|10
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 5
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
