NBA Rookie Rankings: Luka Doncic, Trae Young at top, with less heralded role players moving into spotlight
There are a lot of rookies this season that you may not know, but you probably should
Over the first half of the season we've been captivated and mesmerized by standout rookies like Luka Doncic, Deandre Ayton, Trae Young and Jaren Jackson Jr., but this class goes much deeper than the big names. Not every player is given the opportunity to come in and play 30 minutes per game and run the offense -- some have to establish themselves as role players before expanding their skill sets.
So it's fitting that this week we see a number of lesser-known rookies speckling the rankings, namely Landry Shamet, Frank Jackson, Rodions Kurucs and Kevin Huerter. Shamet and Huerter have been consistent pretty much all season, while Jackson and Kurucs have come on more recently, but all four fill valuable needs for their teams.
This week they've replaced more familiar names like Kevin Knox, who plays in one of the NBA's biggest markets in New York, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who's out in Los Angeles. It's easy to get caught up with the incredibly talented rookies leading this class, but it's also important to note the ones who may not get as much publicity but are still doing serious work.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Luka Doncic Dallas Mavericks SF
Last week: 1
|2
Trae Young Atlanta Hawks PG
Last week: 3
|3
Wendell Carter Jr. Chicago Bulls PF
Last week: 5
|4
Deandre Ayton Phoenix Suns C
Last week: 2
|5
Jaren Jackson Jr. Memphis Grizzlies PF
Last week: 4
|6
Frank Jackson New Orleans Pelicans PG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Landry Shamet Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: Unranked
|8
Collin Sexton Cleveland Cavaliers PG
Last week:
|9
Rodions Kurucs Brooklyn Nets SF
Last week: Unranked
|10
Kevin Huerter Atlanta Hawks SG
Last week: 7
Dropped out
On the bubble
