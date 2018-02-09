NBA Rookie Rankings: Mitchell reaches new heights; Jackson gives meek Suns hope
Donovan Mitchell had his signature moment, making himself a legitimate Rookie of the Year contender
How many teams are kicking themselves that they didn't take Donovan Mitchell in June's draft? Denver is probably one of them, since they ended up trading the pick to Utah for Tyler Lydon and Trey Lyles, but they're certainly not the only ones.
Hindsight is 20/20, but, man, is this guy good. Mitchell put on a signature show against the Suns this week, making him the easy selection for No. 1 even though he was hobbled by the flu for the rest of the week. Mitchell does some things on the court that we've never seen before from a first-year player, and he's making his case for Rookie of the Year.
We've also got a few first-timers on this week's list, with Nets center Jarrett Allen, Lakers guard Josh Hart and Jazz forward Royce O'Neale joining the ranks.
Here are this week's NBA Rookie Power Rankings.
|1
Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz SG
Last week: 1
|2
Ben Simmons Philadelphia 76ers PG
Last week: 2
|3
Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics SF
Last week: 5
|4
Jarrett Allen Brooklyn Nets C
Last week: Unranked
|5
Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns SF
Last week: 8
Keep in mind the Suns were down by 49 at this point -- that kind of athleticism and effort are things you can't teach.
|6
Josh Hart Los Angeles Lakers SG
Last week: Unranked
|7
Dennis Smith Jr. Dallas Mavericks PG
Last week: 6
"I know he can score, but I just think he's got to keep working on the balance of his game," Carlisle said. "We've got a lot of guys on our team that need help getting shots, and I think he can help them."Smith too often gets caught dribbling too much (he leads all rookies with 4.83 dribbles per touch) and ends up settling for long pull-up jumpers like these two against the Warriors.
Smith needs to learn to make quicker decisions, which will come as his game keeps evolving.
|8
Royce O'Neale Utah Jazz SF
Last week: Unranked
|9
De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings PG
Last week: 3
|10
Kyle Kuzma Los Angeles Lakers PF
Last week: Unranked
Dropped out
On the bubble
-
Sixers unsure when Fultz will return
Team president and GM Bryan Colangelo said the team is unsure if Fultz will return this se...
-
Clippers vs. Pistons odds, expert picks
Larry Hartstein has his finger on the pulse of L.A. basketball and just locked in a pick for...
-
Wade Heat jerseys selling like crazy
Heat merchandise sales are reportedly up a whopping 8,000 percent over the past two days
-
How to watch: Clippers vs. Pistons
Blake Griffin faces his old team for the first time
-
Blazers fans bad at tic-tac-toe
Apparently these fans need a refresher course on how to play the game
-
Report: Lin opts in to final year
The Nets will get their point guard back next season and that has to be great news
Add a Comment