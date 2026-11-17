This season's NBA Rookie of the Year race has the potential to be one of the closest in league history. While there is no 65-game requirement to win the award — unlike MVP, Defensive Player of the Year and All-NBA honors — playing as many games as possible will be paramount this season in order to claim Rookie of the Year.

That's why Chicago Bulls forward Caleb Wilson faces an uphill climb to win the honor after fracturing his right hand earlier this month. Wilson is set to miss the next 3-5 weeks and will likely lose serious ground to others in his class. He currently has the sixth-best odds (+4000) on FanDuel Sportsbook to win Rookie of the Year.

During the first month of the season, three players have separated themselves at the top: Yaxel Lendeborg, Cameron Boozer, and Darius Acuff Jr. While it's not a guarantee one of those players wins it, if the season ended today, those would be the top vote-getters.

Darryn Peterson and AJ Dybantsa — the first two picks of the 2026 NBA Draft — have some ground to make up during the next four months to get back in the mix.

With the regular season almost a quarter of the way complete, let's dive into our first Rookie of the Year rankings. All odds via FanDuel.

1. Yaxel Lendeborg, Warriors

Odds to win ROTY: +120

With Steph Curry out, Lendeborg has continued to step up. The oldest player drafted in the first round is coming off a lackluster showing against the Spurs in the NBA Cup, but before that he had three straight games of 23+ points. He is shooting 48.6% from the field and 41.4% from 3. Lendeborg didn't start shooting 3s on a consistent basis until he got to Michigan last season, so knocking down that percentage on 5.4 attempts per night is a positive sign. Fourteen games into the season, Lendeborg is the favorite.

2. Cameron Boozer, Grizzlies

Odds to win ROTY: +290

Boozer's raw stats aren't as good as Lendeborg's or even Acuff's, but his impact goes well beyond the box score. His feel for the game is elite for a 19-year-old. Boozer keeps getting better and better as a processor as he continues to log more minutes. The Grizzlies have been one of the league's surprising teams this season. Boozer deserves a ton of credit for that. He wins everywhere he goes, whether at the high school, college, or professional level.

3. Darius Acuff Jr., Kings

Odds to win ROTY: +320

Acuff just turned 20 last week. In 13 games as a teenager, he averaged 25.5 points per game and became the first teenager in NBA history to score at least 275 points and dish out 80 assists in his first 11 games. Acuff is a special offensive talent who is being asked to do more than any rookie in his class. Sacramento is a very bad basketball team, but Acuff makes the Kings somewhat fun to watch. That's a huge credit to him.

4. Darryn Peterson, Jazz

Odds to win ROTY: +1200

The Jazz have been decimated by injuries this season and are currently riding a 12-game losing streak. The one bright side amidst some very bad basketball is how good Peterson has been during that stretch. Peterson had a five-game stretch in which he scored 20 points in each game and shot the ball well from 3. Peterson is the future of Utah's franchise, so getting him as many reps as possible on and off the ball should be the priority.

5. AJ Dybantsa, Wizards

Odds to win ROTY: +1600

Dybantsa, the No. 1 overall pick, is averaging 14 shot attempts per game during his first 10 appearances as a pro. He should be taking even more shots. The way the Wizards are using him is confusing at times. Dybantsa is in somewhat of a weird situation because of the Wizards' roster. Washington handed Trae Young a huge contract this offseason that is already aging poorly. Dybantsa should be the focus of the offense. He should be touching the ball and shooting it even more than he is already. I have been impressed with Dybantsa's defense this season.