NBA rookies pick Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum to have best careers, Smith to win ROY
The annual rookie survey is in, but if previous years are any indication it won't mean much
It's always good to have the respect of one's peers, but don't expect this year's NBA rookie survey to predict the future.
Earlier this month NBA.com asked 39 rookies various questions about fellow first-year players and the NBA, and the results were released Tuesday. There were some interesting answers to questions like biggest draft steal ( Donovan Mitchell ), best shooter (Luke Kennard) and best defender (Josh Jackson), but the most revealing questions were about who will win Rookie of the Year and who will have the best NBA career.
Turns out the rookies are high on Dennis Smith Jr., Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum. Here are the results from the survey.
Who will be the 2017-18 Kia Rookie of the Year?
Rank
Player
Team
Vote percentage
1.
Dennis Smith Jr.
Mavericks
25.7 percent
2.
Lonzo Ball
Los Angeles Lakers
20 percent
3.
Markelle Fultz
Philadelphia 76ers
17.1 percent
T4.
Kyle Kuzma
Lakers
5.7 percent
T4.
Donovan Mitchell
Utah Jazz
5.7 percent
T4.
Ben Simmons
76ers
5.7 percent
Others receiving votes: Dwayne Bacon, Charlotte; Tony Bradley, Utah Utes ; De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento; Josh Jackson, Phoenix; Malik Monk, Charlotte; Jayson Tatum, Boston; Sindarius Thornwell, LA Los Angeles Clippers
Which rookie will have the best career?
Rank
Player
Team
Vote percentage
T1.
Lonzo Ball
Lakers
18.4 percent
T1.
Jayson Tatum
Boston Celtics
18.4 percent
T3.
Josh Jackson
Phoenix Suns
10.5 percent
T3.
Dennis Smith Jr.
Mavericks
10.5 percent
5.
De'Aaron Fox
Sacramento Kings
7.9 percent
T6.
Markelle Fultz
76ers
5.3 percent
T6.
Harry Giles
Kings
5.3 percent
T6.
Ben Simmons
76ers
5.3 percent
Others receiving votes: Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn; John Collins, Atlanta; Jonathan Isaac, Orlando; Luke Kennard, Detroit; Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Malik Monk, Charlotte
Smith was phenomenal in the Las Vegas Summer League, posting averages of 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in six games. He was also voted the most athletic rookie by a wide margin (he reportedly showed off a 48-inch vertical in a Lakers workout earlier this summer), and should get enough opportunity in the Dallas Mavericks backcourt to put up good numbers.
That being said, last year's rookies predicted another Summer League standout to win Rookie of the Year: Kris Dunn . In limited playing time with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Dunn averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in the Jimmy Butler deal. Needless to say, Dunn didn't even receive a vote for Rookie of the Year. In 2015-16 the rookies picked Jahlil Okafor to win the award, and he wound up finishing fifth in the voting.
Maybe Smith Jr. shouldn't be that excited.
As for which players will have the best career, Ball and Tatum are safe picks -- skilled players with a high floor who performed well this summer -- but it's curious that No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz received only 5.3 percent of the vote, the same percentage as 20th overall pick Harry Giles. At least Fultz will now have some bulletin board material when he takes on his fellow rookies.
