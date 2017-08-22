NBA rookies pick Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum to have best careers, Smith to win ROY

It's always good to have the respect of one's peers, but don't expect this year's NBA rookie survey to predict the future.

Earlier this month NBA.com asked 39 rookies various questions about fellow first-year players and the NBA, and the results were released Tuesday. There were some interesting answers to questions like biggest draft steal ( Donovan Mitchell ), best shooter (Luke Kennard) and best defender (Josh Jackson), but the most revealing questions were about who will win Rookie of the Year and who will have the best NBA career.

Turns out the rookies are high on Dennis Smith Jr., Lonzo Ball and Jayson Tatum. Here are the results from the survey.

Who will be the 2017-18 Kia Rookie of the Year?

Rank Player Team Vote percentage 1. Dennis Smith Jr. Mavericks 25.7 percent 2. Lonzo Ball Los Angeles Lakers 20 percent 3. Markelle Fultz Philadelphia 76ers 17.1 percent T4. Kyle Kuzma Lakers 5.7 percent T4. Donovan Mitchell Utah Jazz 5.7 percent T4. Ben Simmons 76ers 5.7 percent

Others receiving votes: Dwayne Bacon, Charlotte; Tony Bradley, Utah Utes ; De'Aaron Fox, Sacramento; Josh Jackson, Phoenix; Malik Monk, Charlotte; Jayson Tatum, Boston; Sindarius Thornwell, LA Los Angeles Clippers

Which rookie will have the best career?

Rank Player Team Vote percentage T1. Lonzo Ball Lakers 18.4 percent T1. Jayson Tatum Boston Celtics 18.4 percent T3. Josh Jackson Phoenix Suns 10.5 percent T3. Dennis Smith Jr. Mavericks 10.5 percent 5. De'Aaron Fox Sacramento Kings 7.9 percent T6. Markelle Fultz 76ers 5.3 percent T6. Harry Giles Kings 5.3 percent T6. Ben Simmons 76ers 5.3 percent

Others receiving votes: Jarrett Allen, Brooklyn; John Collins, Atlanta; Jonathan Isaac, Orlando; Luke Kennard, Detroit; Kyle Kuzma, L.A. Lakers; Donovan Mitchell, Utah; Malik Monk, Charlotte

Smith was phenomenal in the Las Vegas Summer League, posting averages of 17.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in six games. He was also voted the most athletic rookie by a wide margin (he reportedly showed off a 48-inch vertical in a Lakers workout earlier this summer), and should get enough opportunity in the Dallas Mavericks backcourt to put up good numbers.

That being said, last year's rookies predicted another Summer League standout to win Rookie of the Year: Kris Dunn . In limited playing time with the Minnesota Timberwolves last season, Dunn averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 assists before being traded to the Chicago Bulls in the Jimmy Butler deal. Needless to say, Dunn didn't even receive a vote for Rookie of the Year. In 2015-16 the rookies picked Jahlil Okafor to win the award, and he wound up finishing fifth in the voting.

Maybe Smith Jr. shouldn't be that excited.

As for which players will have the best career, Ball and Tatum are safe picks -- skilled players with a high floor who performed well this summer -- but it's curious that No. 1 overall pick Markelle Fultz received only 5.3 percent of the vote, the same percentage as 20th overall pick Harry Giles. At least Fultz will now have some bulletin board material when he takes on his fellow rookies.